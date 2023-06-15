General Hand

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Cleaning venues for meetings and lectures.

Cleaning University grounds, offices and the surrounding areas.

Preparing tea and other refreshments at meetings and other University functions.

Assisting with the movement of furniture and

Performing any other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have at least a basic secondary education.

Relevant working experience will be an added advantage.

Applicants must also be able to work under pressure and with minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register

Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience.

Apply for the preferred post under Home menu.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Feedback