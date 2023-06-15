General Hand

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in above mentioned posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Cleaning venues for meetings and lectures.
- Cleaning University grounds, offices and the surrounding areas.
- Preparing tea and other refreshments at meetings and other University functions.
- Assisting with the movement of furniture and
- Performing any other duties as assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have at least a basic secondary education.
- Relevant working experience will be an added advantage.
- Applicants must also be able to work under pressure and with minimum supervision.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.
- Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register
- Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience.
- Apply for the preferred post under Home menu.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
Deadline: 16 June 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Great Zimbabwe University is an institution of higher learning in the city of Masvingo, Zimbabwe. It is situated on the Masvingo Teachers’ College campus seven kilometres east of Masvingo CBD. The University was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August 1995 which proposed the devolution of Teachers' and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.
Website: https://www.gzu.ac.zw/
Phone: 08677 004747; +263 39 2266648/58/60/63; +263782780662