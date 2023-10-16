General Hand (Nyanga)
Montclair Hotel And Casino
Job Description
Responsible for the general maintenance and upkeep of the company gardens, grounds, buildings, and similar places.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Soil cultivation, digging, and forking, mulching, watering, raking, weeding, edging, pruning, seed sowing, bed preparation and planting.
- Uses and maintains hand tools and basic light machinery.
- Ensure all equipment and machinery is stored securely and clean after use.
- Plant and transplant flowers, shrubs, trees, and lawns.
- Maintain the gardens by naturally fertilizing, trimming, and making sure that plants and lawns are receiving adequate water.
- Prune trees and hedges in ways that help the plants remain healthy, safe and look good.
- Maintain lawn and grass areas using machinery, natural fertilizers, and chemicals.
- Keep the garden and grounds clear and free from litter always.
- Outside maintenance including pathways, pond, steps, walls etc.
- Tidying up and cleaning the outside and inside of the buildings.
- Keep the tool shed / storeroom clean and tidy.
- A good knowledge of plants must be organized and able to follow the schedule.
- Carries out any other tasks as designated by the superior.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 O'Levels.
- Certificate in Agriculture/Landscaping.
- At least 2 years experience.
Other
How to Apply
Those interested should submit their applications to: recruitment@montclair.co.zw
Deadline: 18 October 2023
A Hotel and Casino Company with offices in Harare and Nyanga. Montclair Hotel is a 4-star establishment located in the eastern highlands area of Nyanga. It has been in existence for over 60 years and it continues to be a shining brand among local brands. Montclair is one of the largest hotels in the area and it uniquely provides guests with access to a Golf course and is the only local hotel with an in-house casino.