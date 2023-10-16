Pindula|Search Pindula
General Hand (Nyanga)

General Hand (Nyanga)

Montclair Hotel And Casino
Oct. 18, 2023
Job Description

Responsible for the general maintenance and upkeep of the company gardens, grounds, buildings, and similar places.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Soil cultivation, digging, and forking, mulching, watering, raking, weeding, edging, pruning, seed sowing, bed preparation and planting.
  • Uses and maintains hand tools and basic light machinery.
  • Ensure all equipment and machinery is stored securely and clean after use.
  • Plant and transplant flowers, shrubs, trees, and lawns.
  • Maintain the gardens by naturally fertilizing, trimming, and making sure that plants and lawns are receiving adequate water.
  • Prune trees and hedges in ways that help the plants remain healthy, safe and look good.
  • Maintain lawn and grass areas using machinery, natural fertilizers, and chemicals.
  • Keep the garden and grounds clear and free from litter always.
  • Outside maintenance including pathways, pond, steps, walls etc.
  • Tidying up and cleaning the outside and inside of the buildings.
  • Keep the tool shed / storeroom clean and tidy.
  • A good knowledge of plants must be organized and able to follow the schedule.
  • Carries out any other tasks as designated by the superior.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 O'Levels.
  • Certificate in Agriculture/Landscaping.
  • At least 2 years experience.

Other

How to Apply

Those interested should submit their applications to: recruitment@montclair.co.zw

Deadline: 18 October 2023

Montclair Hotel And Casino

A Hotel and Casino Company with offices in Harare and Nyanga. Montclair Hotel is a 4-star establishment located in the eastern highlands area of Nyanga. It has been in existence for over 60 years and it continues to be a shining brand among local brands. Montclair is one of the largest hotels in the area and it uniquely provides guests with access to a Golf course and is the only local hotel with an in-house casino.

