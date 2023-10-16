General Hand (Nyanga)

Job Description

Responsible for the general maintenance and upkeep of the company gardens, grounds, buildings, and similar places.

Duties and Responsibilities

Soil cultivation, digging, and forking, mulching, watering, raking, weeding, edging, pruning, seed sowing, bed preparation and planting.

Uses and maintains hand tools and basic light machinery.

Ensure all equipment and machinery is stored securely and clean after use.

Plant and transplant flowers, shrubs, trees, and lawns.

Maintain the gardens by naturally fertilizing, trimming, and making sure that plants and lawns are receiving adequate water.

Prune trees and hedges in ways that help the plants remain healthy, safe and look good.

Maintain lawn and grass areas using machinery, natural fertilizers, and chemicals.

Keep the garden and grounds clear and free from litter always.

Outside maintenance including pathways, pond, steps, walls etc.

Tidying up and cleaning the outside and inside of the buildings.

Keep the tool shed / storeroom clean and tidy.

A good knowledge of plants must be organized and able to follow the schedule.

Carries out any other tasks as designated by the superior.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 O'Levels.

Certificate in Agriculture/Landscaping.

At least 2 years experience.

Other

How to Apply

Those interested should submit their applications to: recruitment@montclair.co.zw

Deadline: 18 October 2023