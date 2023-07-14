General Hand/ Workshop Assistant (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) is inviting applications from suitably qualified, mature, honest and hardworking persons for appointment to the above position which has arisen in the organization. The applicant will be based at the Bulawayo gallery.

Duties and Responsibilities

General cleaning of the Gallery offices and yard.

Assisting the Workshop Supervisor and Exhibitions department in mounting and dismounting of exhibitions.

Assisting the Workshop Supervisor in layout for the maintenance, alteration and repair of sculpture stands and freight boxes and components.

Perform carpentry, tasks, such as framing, roofing, partitioning and siding.

Assist with painting, plumbing and welding tasks.

Assist in requisition of materials for the workshop and liaise with Procurement for proper physical specifications and measurements.

Assisting in use of scaffolding and ensure that proper safety measures are being observed.

Assisting in keeping records and compilation of reports of work performed in the workshop. Perform any other related work as required.

Qualifications and Experience

The ideal candidate must be a reliable and hardworking individual with a strong attention to detail.

They must be able to work independently and as part of a team, and they must be able to follow instructions.

They should also be able to lift and move heavy objects, and they should be able to work in a variety of environments, including indoors and outdoors.

NC Carpentry, joinery, painting, welding, building will be an added advantage, 5 ‘O’ Levels including English Language; any relevant field, garden landscaping.

Other

How to Apply

To apply for this position please send your CV and cover letter to: hr@nationalgallery.co.zw or The Regional Manager; National Gallery of Zimbabwe Bulawayo; 75 Joshua Nkomo Street/Leopold Takawira Avenue, Bulawayo or posted to:

The Regional Manager