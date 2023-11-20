General Hand x2 (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from highly motivated, innovative personnel to fill the above stated post that has arisen at Westgate Industrial Training College.

Duties and Responsibilities

Cleaning areas such as Hostels, Offices, Classrooms and Toilets.

Maintenance of College grounds.

Trim hedges, shrubs, and trees.

Moving furniture around the college.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 Ordinary Level passes.

At least one year relevant working experience.

A certificate in Landscape Design will be an added advantage.

A driver’s licence will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from self-motivated and committed individuals which should include a cover letter, detailed CV with traceable references, certified copies of national registration documents, academic and professional certificates should be submitted to:

The Principal