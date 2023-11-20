Pindula|Search Pindula
Westgate Industrial Training College

General Hand x2 (Bulawayo)

Westgate Industrial Training College
Nov. 23, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from highly motivated, innovative personnel to fill the above stated post that has arisen at Westgate Industrial Training College.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Cleaning areas such as Hostels, Offices, Classrooms and Toilets.
  • Maintenance of College grounds.
  • Trim hedges, shrubs, and trees.
  • Moving furniture around the college.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 Ordinary Level passes.
  • At least one year relevant working experience.
  • A certificate in Landscape Design will be an added advantage.
  • A driver’s licence will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from self-motivated and committed individuals which should include a cover letter, detailed CV with traceable references, certified copies of national registration documents, academic and professional certificates should be submitted to:

The Principal

Westgate Industrial Training College

Attention: Human Resources

PO Box 1585

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

or send an email to: westgatehumanresources@gmail.com

NB: Successful candidate should have their own accommodation in Bulawayo.

Deadline: 23 November 2023

Westgate Industrial Training College

The institution was established in June 1983 by the Ministry of Manpower Planning and Development. It was set up to address the needs of industry vis-a-vis training skilled employees from unclassified to class one.

 Address: P.O.Box 1585 Bulawayo

Tel: (+263) 09-74110

