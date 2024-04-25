General Hand x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Cleaning, washing, sweeping, mopping, dusting, polishing and vacuuming of designated areas to the required standard.

Clearing up after flooding and/or any other emergency cleaning.

Moving furniture, equipment, and supplies.

Prepare venues for diarised activities & other events (e.g. Meetings, Conferences and Workshops) and ensure that they are ready on time and meet the requirements of each event.

Emptying bins and recyclables and transporting to disposal area.

Cleaning immediate external environment to buildings.

Cutting grass and mowing of lawns.

Weeding and cultivating of flower beds and lawns.

Watering and irrigation of flower beds and lawns.

Pruning and trimming of ground covers, shrubs hedges and trees.

Preparation of land for planting lawns and other plants.

Planting lawns and other plants.

Spraying for disease, weed and pest control.

Pick up litter, sweep hard surfaces, rake leaves and weed pavers.

Timeous collection and disposal of refuse.

Propagation of plants.

Maintain allocated tools and equipment in safe and usable condition.

Perform any other duties as and when assigned by superiors.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 2 years of working experience in cleaning, house-keeping, landscaping or ground maintenance in a hospital setting.

Should have 5 O levels including English.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number(s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)