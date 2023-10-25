Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

General Hand x2 (Mutare)

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Nov. 03, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned posts.

NB: Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • A handing to the University Agricultural Plot activities that include crop scouting, land preparation, pest management, crop planting and harvesting.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Five (5) O’Levels including Mathematics, Science, English Language, Agriculture or related science subject.
  • Certificate in Agriculture or related is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:

Assistant Registrar – Human Resource

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Bag 7001, Stair Guthrie Road

Mutare

Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to. 

Deadline: 03 November 2023 @14:00 hours

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Website
+2638677008730
pr@msuas.ac.zw

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences(MSUAS) was established by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, through Act Chapter 25:31 of 2016 and is located on the outskirts of Mutare.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback