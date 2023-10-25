General Hand x2 (Mutare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned posts.
NB: Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Duties and Responsibilities
- A handing to the University Agricultural Plot activities that include crop scouting, land preparation, pest management, crop planting and harvesting.
Qualifications and Experience
- Five (5) O’Levels including Mathematics, Science, English Language, Agriculture or related science subject.
- Certificate in Agriculture or related is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must submit hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:
Assistant Registrar – Human Resource
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Bag 7001, Stair Guthrie Road
Mutare
Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.
Deadline: 03 November 2023 @14:00 hoursGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences(MSUAS) was established by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, through Act Chapter 25:31 of 2016 and is located on the outskirts of Mutare.