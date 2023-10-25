General Hand x2 (Mutare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned posts.

NB: Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

A handing to the University Agricultural Plot activities that include crop scouting, land preparation, pest management, crop planting and harvesting.

Qualifications and Experience

Five (5) O’Levels including Mathematics, Science, English Language, Agriculture or related science subject.

Certificate in Agriculture or related is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to: