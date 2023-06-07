Pindula|
Khaya Cement Limited

General Ledger Accountant (Harare)

Khaya Cement Limited
Jun. 07, 2023
Job Description

Khayah Cement Zimbabwe is recruiting to fill the position of General Ledger Accountant.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Accounting Degree.
  • Affiliation to a Professional Board such as (ACCA) an added advantage.
  • Candidate should have at least 3 years' working experience.
  • Good analytical and problem solving skills.
  • Proficient with Microsoft Excel and other packages.
  • Familiarity with financial regulations and compliance.
  • A person of integrity and should maintain confidentiality.

Other

How to Apply

Individuals who meet the basic requirements and are interested in this challenging career opportunity should send applications to: hr@khayahcement.com

Deadline: 07 June 2023.

Khaya Cement Limited

Khayah Cement is one of Zimbabwe's largest suppliers of cement and allied products.

