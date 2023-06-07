General Ledger Accountant (Harare)

Job Description
Khayah Cement Zimbabwe is recruiting to fill the position of General Ledger Accountant.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Accounting Degree.
- Affiliation to a Professional Board such as (ACCA) an added advantage.
- Candidate should have at least 3 years' working experience.
- Good analytical and problem solving skills.
- Proficient with Microsoft Excel and other packages.
- Familiarity with financial regulations and compliance.
- A person of integrity and should maintain confidentiality.
Other
How to Apply
Individuals who meet the basic requirements and are interested in this challenging career opportunity should send applications to: hr@khayahcement.com
Deadline: 07 June 2023.