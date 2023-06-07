General Ledger Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

Khayah Cement Zimbabwe is recruiting to fill the position of General Ledger Accountant.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Accounting Degree.

Affiliation to a Professional Board such as (ACCA) an added advantage.

Candidate should have at least 3 years' working experience.

Good analytical and problem solving skills.

Proficient with Microsoft Excel and other packages.

Familiarity with financial regulations and compliance.

A person of integrity and should maintain confidentiality.

Other

How to Apply

Individuals who meet the basic requirements and are interested in this challenging career opportunity should send applications to: hr@khayahcement.com

Deadline: 07 June 2023.