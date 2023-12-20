Pindula|Search Pindula
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

General Manager: AI & Software Development

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Dec. 28, 2023
Job Description

The role oversees the end-to-end planning, designing, implementation, and successfully ensures deployment of digital solutions, by testing solutions, maintaining systems, analyzing and approving new code, and performing automation tasks, that streamlines software development, deployment, and maintenance processes for faster, more reliable, and secure software delivery.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Develops and executes a comprehensive AI and software Development and Operations (DevOps) strategy aligned with the Cassava AI vision and business strategy.
  • Formulates, sets and communicates clear AI and Software development short to long-term strategic direction, goals and objectives for up to 5 years that align with the overall Cassava AI business strategy.
  • Determines the AI and software Development strategic drivers to pursue at any onetime to achieve Cassava AI set profitability targets that sustains the business as a going concern.
  • Develops and executes a strategic roadmap for DevOps implementation, aligned with the organization’s business objectives.
  • Drives research on latest AI, software development, infrastructures, IoT trends, emerging technologies, and industry best practices.
  • Analyses existing DevOps practices for improvement or enhancement through Benchmarking of emerging technologies.
  • Works closely with senior management in developing annual plans and budgets for product development and infrastructure environments.
  • Manages budgets, allocate and optimizes resource distribution resources effectively to maximize AI and digital Devops projects impact.
  • Oversees the designs, building, and maintenance robust CI/CD pipelines to enable automated testing, deployment, and release of software and hardware products.
  • Promotes and implements automation in all aspects of the software development lifecycle (SDLC), including code building, testing, deployment, and monitoring.
  • Implements infrastructure as code (IAC) principles to automate infrastructure provisioning and management.
  • Manages deployments on cloud infrastructure (e.g. Cloudera, Azure) and on-premises infrastructure efficiently.
  • Leads the design and implementation of all hardware and software infrastructure for large scale customer projects.
  • Ensures successful project completion by allocating resource, timeline management, project progress monitoring and resolving bottlenecks for AI and software development initiatives.
  • Ensures rigorous testing and quality assurance processes are in place to deliver high-quality software and AI solutions.
  • Develops and monitors AI and Software development policies, systems, and procedures in line with overall business objectives and best practices.
  • Directs the development of Business Continuity Plan (BCP) in all innovations and manages the Intellectual Property to ensure Disaster Recovery Plan (DRP) are in place.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering, or equivalent.
  • MBA or relevant vocational/professional qualification is an added advantage.
  • .6 to 8 years’ experience in a similar or related environment.
  • Proven experience in DevOps and system administration roles, with at least of 4 years in a leadership or managerial capacity or related environment.
  • Strong leadership, communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.
  • Proficiency in DevOps tools and technologies, such as Jenkins, Docker, Kubernetes, Ansible, Terraform, and others.
  • Strong understanding of software development, SDLC, and Agile methodologies.
  • Certifications in relevant areas (e.g.,Prince 2 Agile, TOGAF, AWS Certified DevOps Engineer, Certified Kubernetes Administrator) are a plus.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Deadline: 28 December 2023

+263 242 486121/6,
enquiry@econet.co.zw

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited is the largest mobile telecommunications, technology and digital solutions company in Zimbabwe.

Now among the top three heavyweight counters, the company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) in September 1998, less than three months after launching its commercial operations in July 1998.

