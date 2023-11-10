General Manager (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The role is to achieve the lowest cost product status in Cement Operations in a safe and sustainable manner at a constant level of quality for reliable availability of product for the customer base.

The incumbent also reviews and authorises Plant and Departmental budgets (including OPEX and CAPEX).

Reference Number: PPC231106-2

Job Category: Manufacturing

Job Type: Permanent

Department: Production

Duties and Responsibilities

Micro- and macro-economic awareness: Remain up to date with macro and micro-economic conditions, legislation, competition, market sentiment and the industry in general, to anticipate and plan for circumstances that may influence the development of the functional strategic plan.

Remain up to date with macro and micro-economic conditions, legislation, competition, market sentiment and the industry in general, to anticipate and plan for circumstances that may influence the development of the functional strategic plan. Strategy Development and Implementation: Oversee the implementation of the strategic framework / objectives for the Plant and lead the achievement of the strategy; continuously review plans and systems to achieve operational targets and drive achievement of strategy through operational support. Identify and coordinate the application of best practice methodology. Manage operational efficiencies across the Plant.

Oversee the implementation of the strategic framework / objectives for the Plant and lead the achievement of the strategy; continuously review plans and systems to achieve operational targets and drive achievement of strategy through operational support. Identify and coordinate the application of best practice methodology. Manage operational efficiencies across the Plant. Operational Business plans integration: Oversee the compilation of business plans in all departments at the plant. Review and integrate Operational business plans in light of strategic intent to accomplish long term goals. Oversee the implementation of remedial actions where necessary. Guide operations in the reviewing of practices, systems and structures to determine appropriateness in light of the strategic intent.

Oversee the compilation of business plans in all departments at the plant. Review and integrate Operational business plans in light of strategic intent to accomplish long term goals. Oversee the implementation of remedial actions where necessary. Guide operations in the reviewing of practices, systems and structures to determine appropriateness in light of the strategic intent. Anticipate change and forecast deviations: Anticipate change and align reporting and information requirements. Forecast deviations and take long-term proactive action. Initiate external and internal audits.

Anticipate change and align reporting and information requirements. Forecast deviations and take long-term proactive action. Initiate external and internal audits. Compliance structures and frameworks: Ensure adherence to established Compliance frameworks. Ensure legislative changes are incorporated into best practices and systems. Promote and enforce a culture of statutory complianc

Ensure adherence to established Compliance frameworks. Ensure legislative changes are incorporated into best practices and systems. Promote and enforce a culture of statutory complianc Continuous improvement culture: Evaluate deviation trends and oversee the implementation of operational effectiveness programmes and improvement practices. Drive the implementation of strategic programmes.

Evaluate deviation trends and oversee the implementation of operational effectiveness programmes and improvement practices. Drive the implementation of strategic programmes. Plant Performance: Review Plant performance in light of agreed standards and targets. Oversee the resolution of performance issues.

Review Plant performance in light of agreed standards and targets. Oversee the resolution of performance issues. Shared Services: Oversee the provision of shared services (Admin, Stores, HR, Engineering, Risk and Projects) to ensure objectives are achieved

Oversee the provision of shared services (Admin, Stores, HR, Engineering, Risk and Projects) to ensure objectives are achieved Long term people development: Oversee forecasting of long-term learning requirements and pipelines related to environmental, legislative and industry changes. Mentor subordinates. Facilitate Career Development Plans. Champion Plant people initiatives such as workforce planning, talent management, succession planning and performance management.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or equivalent.

Must have 5 years Management in cement or related manufacturing industry at a group level.

At leaast 5 to 8 years Operational general management in cement or related manufacturing industry.

Other

