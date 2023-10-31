General Manager (Chegutu)
Precision Recruitment International (PRI)
Job Description
Manage and oversee daily business operations consistent with company policies and practices.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Deliver on defined business goals and objectives.
- Development and ongoing reporting/analysis of operational budget, including the monthly and quarterly reporting process.
- Maintain an active awareness of cost management across the operations and assist in implementing mitigation strategies where necessary.
- Achieve the long-term sustainability of the business by actively seeking, investigating, and assessing growth opportunities that complement and add value to the operations.
- Understand the market dynamics and leveraging company assets and resources to maximize ROI.
- Review and implementation of systems that support the operations to deliver on goals and objectives.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in engineering or relevant qualification.
- At least 10 years’ experience in a similar position.
- Strong organizational skills and the ability to perform and prioritize multiple tasks.
Other
How to Apply
If you qualify, please email your CV in plain MS Word format to: pchinenere@priconsultants.com
Deadline: 30 October 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Precision Recruitment International (PRI)
Browse Jobs
Precision Recruitment International (PRI) is a fully integrated Human Capital services company with a Pan-African focus. We have offices in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, Angola, South Africa, Mauritius and Kenya and have successfully run recruitment and HR projects throughout the continent. We also work across multiple industry sectors including mining, NGOs, agriculture, construction, FMCG, financial services and technology.
Related Jobs
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe
Plant Engineer (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Senior Engineer Electricity (Harare)
Deadline:
Panmart
Mechanic Class 1 Journeyman (Harare)
Deadline:
Mutare City Council
Principal Road Engineer (Grade: 12)
Deadline: