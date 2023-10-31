Pindula|Search Pindula
Precision Recruitment International (PRI)

General Manager (Chegutu)

Oct. 30, 2023
Job Description

Manage and oversee daily business operations consistent with company policies and practices.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Deliver on defined business goals and objectives.
  • Development and ongoing reporting/analysis of operational budget, including the monthly and quarterly reporting process.
  • Maintain an active awareness of cost management across the operations and assist in implementing mitigation strategies where necessary.
  • Achieve the long-term sustainability of the business by actively seeking, investigating, and assessing growth opportunities that complement and add value to the operations.
  • Understand the market dynamics and leveraging company assets and resources to maximize ROI.
  • Review and implementation of systems that support the operations to deliver on goals and objectives.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree in engineering or relevant qualification.
  • At least 10 years’ experience in a similar position.
  • Strong organizational skills and the ability to perform and prioritize multiple tasks.

Other

How to Apply

If you qualify, please email your CV in plain MS Word format to: pchinenere@priconsultants.com

Deadline: 30 October 2023

Precision Recruitment International (PRI) is a fully integrated Human Capital services company with a Pan-African focus. We have offices in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, Angola, South Africa, Mauritius and Kenya and have successfully run recruitment and HR projects throughout the continent. We also work across multiple industry sectors including mining, NGOs, agriculture, construction, FMCG, financial services and technology.

