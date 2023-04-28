General Manager: Commercialisation

Job Description
Provide strategic and tactical leadership in the revenue generating activities for EBS growth thereby maximising on long-term value of customers, revenue, market share and brand building of Econet Business Solutions. Ensure that EBS segments are fully serviced and the product adoption reaps results.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develops EBS revenue growth tactical strategies.
- Harness group synergies with Ecocash Holdings, Steward Bank, Liquid, Regional group entities for long-term benefits.
- Challenges all aspects of the marketing mix in terms of end-user habits, usage and attitudes and their impact on EB portfolio and subsequent plans.
- Develops demand creation strategies to drive customer acquisitions, grow revenue and profit objectives.
- Strategic Thinking/Planning Evaluate, monitor and measure the effectiveness of the all EBS strategies, initiatives and propose changes and adjustments where necessary.
- Aligns strategy (with all key stakeholders, including the Sales team/Regions, Technical and Finance).
- Identifies products that can be developed in-house and recommend to the EBS Technical team.
- Researches for new potential partnerships & reseller setups.
- Manages the product life cycle (identification, management).
- Recommends for product redesign, distribution model adjustments or temporary/permanent stopping of product distribution in cases where there are challenges.
- Develops prediction & analytics models & frameworks to aid the implementation of EBS model.
- Go to Market (GTM) development for the EBS products.
- Manage the 8Ps and the 4Cs of marketing.
- Prepares advertising briefs on EBS propositions to Marketing Communication for execution.
- Briefs marketing communication to commission EBS research to gather market intelligence.
- Develops EBS Marketing Campaigns in liaison with the marketing team, manage them and ensure the campaigns positively impacts on revenues.
- Determines the prices of products.
- Ensures customers receive products that they need and that there is a smooth delivery process.
- Ensures EBS customers are delighted by the service delivery.
- Monitors and reports on competitive and market developments that are likely to impact on B2B performance.
- Produces post launch reports on all EBS products and services introduced into the market.
- Develops strategies to achieve revenue targets, EBITDA & PAT, Gross Profit Margin.Leads, motivate and develop team capabilities.
- In liaison with HR, develop and manage succession plans within the structure and employee development plan.
- Monitors and guide team performance on an ongoing basis to assist employees to meet performance objectives. Schedule monthly individual coaching and development session.
- Regularly meet with customer experience management, marketing, risk, audit, finance to establish needs and/or recommended revisions to the existing EBS processes and procedures.
- Establishes and maintains a network of key contacts both internal to EWZ and in the broader business market in order to network and stay abreast of developments; enhancements and changes that may affect or be applicable to your department.
- Identifies and establish profitable strategic partnerships with external stakeholders for collaboration in achieving mutual objectives.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's Degree.
- 8 Years + Industry Experience.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/general-manager-commercialisation-x1/
Deadline: 30 April 2023