General Manager: Commercialisation

Job Description

Provide strategic and tactical leadership in the revenue generating activities for EBS growth thereby maximising on long-term value of customers, revenue, market share and brand building of Econet Business Solutions. Ensure that EBS segments are fully serviced and the product adoption reaps results.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develops EBS revenue growth tactical strategies.

Harness group synergies with Ecocash Holdings, Steward Bank, Liquid, Regional group entities for long-term benefits.

Challenges all aspects of the marketing mix in terms of end-user habits, usage and attitudes and their impact on EB portfolio and subsequent plans.

Develops demand creation strategies to drive customer acquisitions, grow revenue and profit objectives.

Strategic Thinking/Planning Evaluate, monitor and measure the effectiveness of the all EBS strategies, initiatives and propose changes and adjustments where necessary.

Aligns strategy (with all key stakeholders, including the Sales team/Regions, Technical and Finance).

Identifies products that can be developed in-house and recommend to the EBS Technical team.

Researches for new potential partnerships & reseller setups.

Manages the product life cycle (identification, management).

Recommends for product redesign, distribution model adjustments or temporary/permanent stopping of product distribution in cases where there are challenges.

Develops prediction & analytics models & frameworks to aid the implementation of EBS model.

Go to Market (GTM) development for the EBS products.

Manage the 8Ps and the 4Cs of marketing.

Prepares advertising briefs on EBS propositions to Marketing Communication for execution.

Briefs marketing communication to commission EBS research to gather market intelligence.

Develops EBS Marketing Campaigns in liaison with the marketing team, manage them and ensure the campaigns positively impacts on revenues.

Determines the prices of products.

Ensures customers receive products that they need and that there is a smooth delivery process.

Ensures EBS customers are delighted by the service delivery.

Monitors and reports on competitive and market developments that are likely to impact on B2B performance.

Produces post launch reports on all EBS products and services introduced into the market.

Develops strategies to achieve revenue targets, EBITDA & PAT, Gross Profit Margin.Leads, motivate and develop team capabilities.

In liaison with HR, develop and manage succession plans within the structure and employee development plan.

Monitors and guide team performance on an ongoing basis to assist employees to meet performance objectives. Schedule monthly individual coaching and development session.

Regularly meet with customer experience management, marketing, risk, audit, finance to establish needs and/or recommended revisions to the existing EBS processes and procedures.

Establishes and maintains a network of key contacts both internal to EWZ and in the broader business market in order to network and stay abreast of developments; enhancements and changes that may affect or be applicable to your department.

Identifies and establish profitable strategic partnerships with external stakeholders for collaboration in achieving mutual objectives.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree.

8 Years + Industry Experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/general-manager-commercialisation-x1/

Deadline: 30 April 2023