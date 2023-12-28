General Manager: Data and Analytics
To lead the definition and execution of the organization’s data strategy, ensuring that the organization effectively leveraging data and advanced analytics to drive AI innovations and business value abiding to quality standards and data governance polices.
- Defines and articulates a clear vision and strategy for data and analytics function aligned with the vision and business strategy for Cassava AI.
- Formulates, sets and communicates clear data & analytics short to long-term strategic direction, goals and objectives for up to 5 years that are aligns to Cassava AI business strategy.
- Determines the data and analytics strategic drivers to pursue at any onetime to achieve Cassava AI set profitability targets that sustains the business as a going concern.
- Determines the data and analytics strategy drivers to pursue considering the broader business objectives and ensure achievement of the overall strategic goals.
- Researches and understands probable future conditions, events, future needs, and trends to inform and guide Cassava AI and customers on the best strategies to adopt.
- Oversees the data strategies, data acquisition, data quality, and data privacy to ensure that AI models are trained on accurate and reliable data.
- Manages the budget, resources, and priorities of the data and analytics function.
- Oversees the design, development, and deployment of analytics tools, platforms, and infrastructure.
- Explores and manages opportunities to monetize data assets by creating data products, insights-as-a-service offerings, or data-sharing agreements.
- Manages the multi-cloud data environments and ensures data ingestion, data acquisition, storage, transformation, and retrieval for analytics and decision makingImplement and oversee the enforcement of data governance policies and practices to ensure data accuracy, consistency, and reliability.
- Ensures compliance with relevant data privacy regulations and maintain data integrity and security.Coordinates with other departments to ensure that the plan is executed effectively in the event of a disaster.
- Develops and monitors Data & Analytics development policies, systems and procedures in line with overall business objectives and best practice.
- Manages and protects Intellectual Property AI algorithms, software innovations, and proprietary technologies to ensure competitive advantage.
- Communicates the value and impact of data and analytics initiatives to senior leadership and the broader organization.
- Manages relationships with external vendors and partners in the data and analytics space.
- Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics, Operations-Research or equivalent.
- MBA or relevant vocational/professional qualification is an added advantage.
- At least 6 to 8 years’ experience in a similar or related environment.
- Strong leadership, communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical abilities.
Deadline: 28 December 2023
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited is the largest mobile telecommunications, technology and digital solutions company in Zimbabwe.
Now among the top three heavyweight counters, the company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) in September 1998, less than three months after launching its commercial operations in July 1998.
