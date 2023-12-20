General Manager: Digital Business

Job Description

The role is for overseeing business model designs, AI and digital product/service delivery, sales, customer management, and driving revenues and clientele growth to ensure the sustainable profitability of the business.

Formulates a comprehensive AI, Data and Digital products and services business model strategies that align with the organization’s overall business objectives.

Formulates, sets and communicates clear Digital Enterprise short to long-term strategic direction, goals and objectives for up to 5 years that are aligns to Cassava AI business strategy.

Leads the development, implementation and evaluation of strategic, tactical and operational Cassava AI Verticals, Sales Funnel, Customer Base and research initiatives to align with the organisation’s mandate and objectives.

Agrees on the five-year strategy, budget assumption and formulate the Digital Business CAPEX & OPEX, business model construction costs and AI Application costs leveled to the customers.

Agrees and tracks the annual growth and profitability targets and defines key assumptions for budget preparations.

Identifies strategic stakeholders in the industry to establish partnerships to deliver solutions to customers, as well as revenue share partnerships with actual customers.

Engages and oversees key stakeholders to facilitate business operations and preserve organizational reputation.

Evaluates current and potential business models, work tools and the best way to utilize them.Drives the market research and products and strategy.

Approves all pricing designs in line with market developments, consumer needs, business targets and governing laws.

Leads Business Modelling exercise for AI & Data products & services, ensuring that the right market analysis is used to justify pricing strategiesLeads the development, implementation and evaluation of the Cassava AI Programme Pipeline.

Guides the prioritization of the Initiatives in the Pipeline by Sponsorship availability, Budget Line item, Value to the business, Customers requiring solution and Expected Time to deliver.

Guides the customer support pillar, ensuring that the right customer retention measures are being implemented to retain our customers.

Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Economics, Engineering, Statistics or equivalent.MBA or relevant vocational/professional qualification is an added advantage.6 to 8 years' experience in a similar or related environment.Strong leadership, communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.Excellent problem-solving and analytical abilities.

