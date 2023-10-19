General Manager (Harare)

Job Description

The Corporation is seeking a versatile business strategist who reports to the Board of Directors and gives strategic direction in the marketing and selling of minerals, value addition and national minerals resource accounting.

Duties and Responsibilities

Formulating short, medium and long-term action plans and targets for the Corporation in line with the overall strategy and the defined vision, mission and objectives.

Leading the translation of the Corporation's strategy into appropriate operational metrics, monitoring delivery and instituting remedial action where necessary.

Ensuring compliance to policies, governance guidelines, national policies and all relevant statutes.

Managing the business planning and financial forecasting, cycles for the Corporation.

Monitoring budget performance, variance and initiates corrective action.

Providing of policy advice to the MMCZ Board, Ministry of Mines and Mining Development and Government.

Qualifications and Experience

Commercial or mining related degree.

Post graduate/Master's degree.

A relevant professional qualification.

10 years' relevant experience leading at a Senior Level.

Competencies:

High level collaborative skills.

Results orientation.

High analytical skills.

Impeccable integrity.

Strategic orientation.

Verifiable track record in achieving set targets at the highest level.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons who meet the above requirements should submit their applications, accompanied by comprehensive Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of academic and professional certificates clearly indicating the position being applied for, to: