General Manager (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position. Ref. No: ZACC/APP/3/2023
- Grade: G1
- Reporting To: Executive Secretary.
- Station: Head Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Directing all operations under the Investigations Department including intelligence gathering
- Establishing and managing strategic and operational goals within the Department
- Identify and addressing emerging corruption and economic crime trends
- Promoting the use of diversified techniques to bring about a change of organizational culture with the aim to increase the efficiency of investigations in complex corruption and economic crimes and enhancing inter-agency cooperation;
- Drafting standard operating procedures, guidelines, and manuals
- Identifying the levels of skills and the needs of investigators for additional national and international capacity building in specialized areas in the short, medium and long-term
- Providing technical advise on investigation of corruption offenses based on best practice in line with country legal framework
- Developing forms for safe internal communication, filing and archiving
- Liaising with other Law Enforcement Agencies on all matters concerning corruption
- Preparing and managing the annual budget for the Department.
- Overseeing the development and implementation of the Departmental Procedures and Work-plan
- Appraising of staff.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Forensic Accounting and Auditing/ Cybersecurity and Forensic Auditing/ Financial Intelligence/ Forensic Investigations/ Audit and Risk Management/ Economics/ Accounting/ Criminology/ Law/ or equivalent recognised qualification from an accredited tertiary institution.
- Master’s Degree in Forensic Accounting and Auditing/ Law/ Criminology/ Customs Administration/ Information systems or other relevant discipline.
- A Certificate in any of the following courses: Information Technology/ Security Management/ Corruption Investigations/ Cyber Security/ Cyber Crime Investigations/ Intelligence Management/ Fraud Investigations/ Anti-Money Laundering Investigations/ Prosecution is an added advantage.
- At least ten (10) years relevant progressive working experience in crime detection and investigation of which four (4) years of experience must be at Deputy Director/Manager/Chief Investigations Officer or equivalent level.
- High analytical skills oriented towards problem-solving.
- In-depth knowledge of investigations, crime detection, intelligence gathering and documentary analysis.
- Excellent knowledge of anti-corruption investigations.
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied by detailed CV with contact details and certified copies of National ID Card, Birth Certificate, academic and professional certificates submitted to:
The Executive Secretary, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, 872
Betterment Close, Mt Pleasant Business Park, Harare
Eligible female candidates and people living with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Previous applicants need not reapply.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 30 October 2023
Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is an independent commission created to combat corruption and crime. It's roles include: carrying out research on the prevention of corruption and to submit recommendations for improvement to relevant authorities regarding actions to be taken. Promoting the values of honesty and integrity in the operations of the state, and to promote public awareness of the dangers of corruption.