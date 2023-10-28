General Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position. Ref. No: ZACC/APP/3/2023

Grade: G1

Reporting To: Executive Secretary.

Station: Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Directing all operations under the Investigations Department including intelligence gathering

Establishing and managing strategic and operational goals within the Department

Identify and addressing emerging corruption and economic crime trends

Promoting the use of diversified techniques to bring about a change of organizational culture with the aim to increase the efficiency of investigations in complex corruption and economic crimes and enhancing inter-agency cooperation;

Drafting standard operating procedures, guidelines, and manuals

Identifying the levels of skills and the needs of investigators for additional national and international capacity building in specialized areas in the short, medium and long-term

Providing technical advise on investigation of corruption offenses based on best practice in line with country legal framework

Developing forms for safe internal communication, filing and archiving

Liaising with other Law Enforcement Agencies on all matters concerning corruption

Preparing and managing the annual budget for the Department.

Overseeing the development and implementation of the Departmental Procedures and Work-plan

Appraising of staff.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Forensic Accounting and Auditing/ Cybersecurity and Forensic Auditing/ Financial Intelligence/ Forensic Investigations/ Audit and Risk Management/ Economics/ Accounting/ Criminology/ Law/ or equivalent recognised qualification from an accredited tertiary institution.

Master’s Degree in Forensic Accounting and Auditing/ Law/ Criminology/ Customs Administration/ Information systems or other relevant discipline.

A Certificate in any of the following courses: Information Technology/ Security Management/ Corruption Investigations/ Cyber Security/ Cyber Crime Investigations/ Intelligence Management/ Fraud Investigations/ Anti-Money Laundering Investigations/ Prosecution is an added advantage.

At least ten (10) years relevant progressive working experience in crime detection and investigation of which four (4) years of experience must be at Deputy Director/Manager/Chief Investigations Officer or equivalent level.

High analytical skills oriented towards problem-solving.

In-depth knowledge of investigations, crime detection, intelligence gathering and documentary analysis.

Excellent knowledge of anti-corruption investigations.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by detailed CV with contact details and certified copies of National ID Card, Birth Certificate, academic and professional certificates submitted to:

The Executive Secretary, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, 872