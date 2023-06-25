General Manager: Hospitality (Harare)

Job Description
Our client within the hospitality industry based outside of Harare on a game reserve, is looking for an experienced and energetic General Manager to join their team.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of 10 years' in the hospitality industry at General Management Level.
- Strong understanding of finances and budgeting.
- Proficient in excel and a good understanding of financial planning.
- Proficient with all aspects of running a hospitality operations from reservations through to procurement, housekeeping and food and beverage operations.
How to Apply
Interested and suitably qualified and experienced candidates to send through their CVs to: belinda@priconsultants.com
Deadline: 30 June 2023
Precision Recruitment International (PRI)
