Precision Recruitment International (PRI)

General Manager: Hospitality (Harare)

Precision Recruitment International (PRI)
Jun. 30, 2023
Job Description

Our client within the hospitality industry based outside of Harare on a game reserve, is looking for an experienced and energetic General Manager to join their team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum of 10 years' in the hospitality industry at General Management Level.
  • Strong understanding of finances and budgeting.
  • Proficient in excel and a good understanding of financial planning.
  • Proficient with all aspects of running a hospitality operations from reservations through to procurement, housekeeping and food and beverage operations.

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified and experienced candidates to send through their CVs to: belinda@priconsultants.com

Deadline: 30 June 2023

Precision Recruitment International (PRI)

Precision Recruitment International (PRI) is a fully integrated Human Capital services company with a Pan-African focus. We have offices in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, Angola, South Africa, Mauritius and Kenya and have successfully run recruitment and HR projects throughout the continent. We also work across multiple industry sectors including mining, NGOs, agriculture, construction, FMCG, financial services and technology.

