General Manager: Managed Services

Job Description

The role is responsible for overseeing and managing the strategic planning, implementation and execution of operations to deliver managed services and optimise efficiencies to clients, ensuring client satisfaction, profitability, and driving business growth.

Duties and Responsibilities

Defines and articulates a clear vision and strategy for the organization’s Managed Services function.

Formulates, sets and communicates clear Managed Services short to long-term strategic direction, goals and objectives for up to 5 years that are aligns to Cassava AI business strategy.

Determines the Managed Services strategic drivers to pursue at any onetime to achieves Cassava AI set profitability targets that sustains the business as a going concern.

Aligns the Managed Services strategy with the broader business objectives and ensure it supports key organizational goals.

Anticipates future needs and trends to keep the organization at the forefront of Managed Services.

Develops a strategy for each client and align it with the client organization’s vision and plans so as to secure Cassava AI’s position as the best partner for current and future services.

Oversees Managed Services projects, ensuring they are completed on time, within scope, and meet organizational standards.

Implements and oversees data governance policies and practices to ensure data accuracy, consistency, and reliability for managed services.

Champions the ethical use of data within the client organizations to foster trust among clients, stakeholders, and the broader public.

Prepares and presents reports to Cassava AI senior management and Clients’ senior management on the status of the disaster recovery planDevelops and monitors AI and Software development policies, systems and procedures in line with overall business objectives and best practice.Implements best practices to validate the functionality, performance, and security of digital products. and security of infrastructure components.

Manages relationships with external vendors and partners in the data and analytics space.

Engages customers to understand their business objectives and translates them into actionable analytics projects.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics, Operations-Research or equivalent.

MBA or relevant vocational/professional qualification is an added advantage.6 to 8 years’ experience in a similar or related environment.

Familiarity with analytics tools and technologies, such as Python, R, SQL, data visualization tools, and machine learning frameworks.

Strong leadership, communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical abilities.

Other

How to Apply

Deadline: 22 October 2023