Job Description
Tsapo Group of Companies is a fast-growing organisation in the motor industry and is seeking to employ the services of a General Manager for a business unit that specialises in selling of construction and mining equipment as well as agricultural equipment and implements.
Location: Harare
Duties and Responsibilities
- Formulating, developing and implementing strategies to manage the external environment in a way that benefits the business.
- Formulating the unit's budget and reviewing it accordingly.
- Formulating the unit's objectives to ensure it achieves its obligations.
- Reviewing, monitoring and reporting on subordinates and the business unit's performance.
- Ensuring the Unit complies with all the applicable standards, laws and regulations.
- Setting quality and safety standards for the unit's performance and ensuring adherence.
- Leading the Unit's business development initiatives and overseeing all the Unit's projects.
- Guiding the business and creating a culture of delivery by providing the required leadership skills.
- Creating measures for business success to ensure strategic objectives are attained or surpassed.
- Evaluating and deciding on key investment, equipment, infrastructure and talent decisions.
Qualifications and Experience
- A bachelor's degree in Business Management, Agricultural Science or any other related business degree.
- Master's degree in Business Administration.
- A Project Management qualification is an added advantage.
- At least 5 years' experience in a senior management role.
- Proven and traceable experience in yellow machine use or someone who have a farming or mechanical background.
- A clean Class 4 drivers' licence is a must.
- Strong interpersonal skills will be required to be successful in this position.
Other
How to Apply
Qualified and interested candidates must send their CVs and application letters to: vacancies@tsapogroup.co.zw, indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.
Deadline: 14 May 2023