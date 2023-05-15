Job Description

Tsapo Group of Companies is a fast-growing organisation in the motor industry and is seeking to employ the services of a General Manager for a business unit that specialises in selling of construction and mining equipment as well as agricultural equipment and implements.

Location: Harare

Duties and Responsibilities

Formulating, developing and implementing strategies to manage the external environment in a way that benefits the business.

Formulating the unit's budget and reviewing it accordingly.

Formulating the unit's objectives to ensure it achieves its obligations.

Reviewing, monitoring and reporting on subordinates and the business unit's performance.

Ensuring the Unit complies with all the applicable standards, laws and regulations.

Setting quality and safety standards for the unit's performance and ensuring adherence.

Leading the Unit's business development initiatives and overseeing all the Unit's projects.

Guiding the business and creating a culture of delivery by providing the required leadership skills.

Creating measures for business success to ensure strategic objectives are attained or surpassed.

Evaluating and deciding on key investment, equipment, infrastructure and talent decisions.

Qualifications and Experience

A bachelor's degree in Business Management, Agricultural Science or any other related business degree.

Master's degree in Business Administration.

A Project Management qualification is an added advantage.

At least 5 years' experience in a senior management role.

Proven and traceable experience in yellow machine use or someone who have a farming or mechanical background.

A clean Class 4 drivers' licence is a must.

Strong interpersonal skills will be required to be successful in this position.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates must send their CVs and application letters to: vacancies@tsapogroup.co.zw, indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.

Deadline: 14 May 2023