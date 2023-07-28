General Manager

Job Description

The job exists to ensure sales, financial tracking, control, and reporting systems are in place to effectively manage all sales and finances for a business unit that specialises in sales and after-sales services for construction, mining, and agricultural equipment.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing strategic direction for the SBU in line with the Group's vision.

Planning and developing short & long-term goals and objectives for the SBU.

Ensuring profitability of the SBU by overseeing operations, sales, and after-sales.

Ensuring business and market-share growth for the SBU.

Mobilising and deploying resources for efficient business operations.

Budgeting and performance management.

Providing leadership on emerging consumer trends and market developments.

Qualifications and Experience

MBA or Master’s degree or equivalent.

Class 1 Diesel Plant Fitting Journeyman card.

Thorough experience with earthmoving equipment.

Prior Sales/ Technical Sales experience.

At least 5 years experience in a similar role.

Excellent communication skills.

A clean class 4 driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates must send their CVs and application letters to: vacancies@tsapogroup.co.zw, indicating the position being applied for on the subject.

Deadline: 31 July 2023