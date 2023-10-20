General Manager: Research & Development
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Job Description
The role drives the strategic implementation of innovations from ideation, prototyping, and production through a Digital Factory that leverages on AI, bigdata and emerging technologies to drive sustainable business value.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develops and executes a comprehensive AI and software R&D strategy aligned with the vision and business strategy for Cassava AI.
- Formulates, sets and communicates clear R&D short to long-term strategic direction, goals and objectives for up to 5 years that are aligns to Cassava AI business strategy.
- Determines the R&D strategic drivers to pursue at any onetime to achieves Cassava AI set profitability targets that sustains the business as a going concernIdentify opportunities for integrating AI technologies into software solutions to create competitive advantages.
- Researches on latest AI and software development trends, emerging technologies, and industry best practices.
- Analyses existing R&D practices for improvement or enhancement through Benchmarking of emerging technologies.
- Works closely with senior management in developing annual plans and budgets for product development and innovation.
- Formulates new ideas and innovative strategies for product development, partnerships, marketing and other business opportunities.
- Ensures successful project completion by allocating resource, timeline management, project progress monitoring and resolving bottlenecks for AI and software development initiatives.
- Defines and tracks key performance indicators (KPIs) to assess the success and impact of AI and software R&D initiative to make data-driven decisions for continuous improvement.
- Collaborates with existing customers, partners and other industry parties to ideate, prioritize, execute and review concepts.
- Identifies opportunities for collaboration with external partners, such as academic institutions, research organizations, and industry experts, to leverage expertise and resources.
- Develops and monitors AI and Software development policies, systems and procedures in line with overall business objectives and best practice.
- Ensures audit and insurance compliance through implementing recommended standards.
- Directs the planning of Business Continuity Plan (BCP) in all innovations and manages the Intellectual Property to ensure Disaster Recovery Plan (DRP) are in place.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering, or equivalent.
- MBA or relevant vocational/professional qualification is an added advantage.
- At least 6 to 8 years’ experience in a similar or related environment.
- Proven experience in managing an innovation program within a corporate environment with a track record of delivering customer value.
- Strong leadership, communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.
- Strong understanding of software development, SDLC, and Agile methodologies.
Other
Deadline: 22 October 2023
Feedback
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited is the largest mobile telecommunications, technology and digital solutions company in Zimbabwe.
Now among the top three heavyweight counters, the company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) in September 1998, less than three months after launching its commercial operations in July 1998.
