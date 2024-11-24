General Trade Business Development Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Cross-functional activities:

Prepare, present and ensure execution of the sales budgets and any subsequent business reviews for regional B2B business activities.

Develop the B2B strategic roadmap for sales, marketing and technical.

Ensure pricing, rebates and services are effectively managed leading to profitable and sustainable margins considering all costing associated to customers. Ensure the overall profitability of the various segments as well as excellent customer service.

Make sure customers payment conditions and credit risk are properly managed.

Ensure all appropriate tenders and business opportunities are timely responded.

Manage OPEX and CAPEX commitments and liquidations in line with budget and long-term plan.

Ensure planning of customers’ visit and relevant participation of management.

Drive opportunities for business development, product development and market development within the GT, Mines portfolio.

Roll out the M&S B2B Excellence Essentials and Operational excellence

Ensure annual registration with PRAZ (Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe)

Analyze logistical options and opportunitiesviz closed depots for JV, Storage hospitality and resuscitation for logistical and business growth and profitability optimization

Mining specifics: