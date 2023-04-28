General Worker

Job Description
The job requires a person that is fit, good at communicating effectively, punctual and works greatly with the team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The person will be running around making sure that they link with suppliers, collect purchased items, make deliveries amongst other things.
Qualifications and Experience
- 3 "O" Levels.
- Good communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Any interested individuals must send their CV to: careers@practicalbrands.co.zw or on WhatsApp (0773908490).
Deadline: 19 May 2023