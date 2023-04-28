Pindula|
General Worker

Practical Brands
May. 19, 2023
Job Description

The job requires a person that is fit, good at communicating effectively, punctual and works greatly with the team.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The person will be running around making sure that they link with suppliers, collect purchased items, make deliveries amongst other things.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 3 "O" Levels.
  • Good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Any interested individuals must send their CV to: careers@practicalbrands.co.zw or on WhatsApp (0773908490).

Deadline: 19 May 2023

Practical Brands is a Local Digital Marketing and Branding Solutions company aimed at growing brands and helping companies realize sales & sales growth.

