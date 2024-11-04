Genomics Technician (Harare)

Job Description

The Genomics Centre of the National Biotechnology Authority is seeking to employ a Genomics Technician. Technicians are critical members of all research teams in the Department. The incumbent will report to the Manager within the Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Adopt and implement evolving Genomic / Molecular technologies and methodologies that enhance and improve product development, and facilitate molecular diagnosis.

Track technological advancements within areas of Molecular Biology (including Tissue culture) to facilitate disease diagnosis, value addition and product development.

Carry out day-to-day activities related to Molecular Biology including detection of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs).

Utilise a variety of Molecular laboratory technologies, including gene expression, microscopy, plant cell culture, flow cytometry, cell culturing, cell imaging, cell transfection, and bioinformatics tools and software to collect, evaluate, and distribute data following detailed protocols.

Summarise experiments, manage experimental protocols, and analyse Molecular data.

Manage multiple projects and deadlines within the organisation.

Work independently or as a team, as appropriate, to accomplish specific research goals

Maintain laboratory organisation and ensure compliance with best laboratory practices.

Participate in expanding our biorepository including the expansion and characterisation of our biobank, and the use of advanced methods in Molecular Biology.

Assist the manager to supervise the team, including identifying and delegating project tasks.

Be responsible for all equipment validation, calibration and servicing.

Maintain an up-to-date inventory of all laboratory equipment, materials and reagents.

Establish and maintain standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Cell and Molecular Biology.

Independently perform non-routine and complex research laboratory procedures and techniques.

Utilise Good Documentation Practices in all record keeping maintaining metric data for work performed.

Work collaboratively with other RDI teams in support of cross-functional institute alignment.

May be involved in the supervision, with guidance, of final year undergraduate research projects and in providing support to postgraduate research students or Research Assistants

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum Education: Bachelor of Science Honours degree.

Minimum Experience: 1 years of hands on work experience in a research laboratory.

Experience with molecular biology techniques, including DNA/RNA extraction, qPCR, immunofluorescence, transfections, Western blotting etc., and in vitro assays will be an added advantage.

Degree majors: Immunology; Pharmacology; Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Translational research

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their application letters and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw not later than the 4th of November 2024, clearly labelled Genomics Technician in the subject line.