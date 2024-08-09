Pindula|Search Pindula
Marist Brothers High School

Geography Teacher (Hwange)

Marist Brothers High School
Aug. 12, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Marist Brothers High School is is looking for Geography teacher whose primary responsibility is to teach.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To teach Geography to both 'O' & 'A' level learners.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Geography.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their CVs and applications to: maristbrothersvacancies@gmail.com on or before 22 August 2024 or app 0712 323 536

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Marist Brothers High School

Marist Brothers High School Dete popularly known as “Marist Dete” is a mixed boarding school located in Dete which is under Hwange District, Matebeleland North, Zimbabwe.

The school was established in 1972 and is part of the international family of the Marist Schools run by the Marist Brothers, a Catholic society founded in 1817 by Saint Marcellin Champagnat in France.

It offers classes from form 1 – 6. It also offers Advanced Level Sciences, Commercials and Arts and also a wide range of practical subjects like Motor Mechanics, Wood Work, Technical Graphics, Fashion & Fabrics, Food & Nutrition etc. It is also the Science Center for schools in the Hwange Rural District.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Marist Brothers High School
Marist Brothers High School

Physics Teacher (Hwange)

Deadline:
Marist Brothers High School
Marist Brothers High School

Chemistry Teacher (Hwange)

Deadline:
United College of Education
United College of Education

Lecturer: Maths (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
United College of Education
United College of Education

Lecturer: Visual Impairment (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
United College of Education
United College of Education

Lecturer: ICT (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
United College of Education
United College of Education

Lecturer: Learning Disabilities x2 (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
United College of Education
United College of Education

Lecturer: Art and Design x2 (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)

Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor: Earth Sciences

Deadline:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)

Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor: Climate Change and Adaptation

Deadline:
Women's University in Africa
Women's University in Africa

Public Health Lecturer: Palliative Care, Nursing, Emergency Medical Care (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback