Geophysicist (Potential fields): Teaching Assistant

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned full-time post.

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate will be required to assist in conducting Potential Fields lectures and practicals, and any other modules in the geosciences.

The candidate will be required to enroll for postgraduate studies within 6 months from the date of appointment.

Qualifications and Experience

An Honours degree in Geophysics with a degree class of 2:1 or better.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource

The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labelled with the post being applied for.