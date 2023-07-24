Geophysics Technician

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned full-time post.

The position will support a wide range of geophysical projects related to mineral exploration, environmental cleanup, water resources, geotechnical investigations, and, oil and gas related projects.

Duties and Responsibilities

Operate borehole geophysical equipment; collect surface geophysical data using EM31, EM61, magnetometer, seismic, electrical resistivity imaging, ground penetrating radar (GPR), radio detection utility locating tools, and gravity and verify field data.

Operate differential global positioning system equipment.

Perform soil and groundwater sampling and other environmental field work;

Prepare field sketch maps showing survey locations; maintain log book and data sheets indicating data collected acquisition parameters, and field observations; review and apply appropriate geophysical standards in implementing a designed geophysical survey; and interface with office and other field staff during and following completion of geophysical surveys.

Qualifications and Experience

A Level passes in Mathematics and Physics.

A Degree/ Diploma in Geophysics/ Applied Physics/ Instrumentation or other related fields.

At least 1 year experience as a technician.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource