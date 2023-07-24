Geophysics Technician
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned full-time post.
The position will support a wide range of geophysical projects related to mineral exploration, environmental cleanup, water resources, geotechnical investigations, and, oil and gas related projects.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Operate borehole geophysical equipment; collect surface geophysical data using EM31, EM61, magnetometer, seismic, electrical resistivity imaging, ground penetrating radar (GPR), radio detection utility locating tools, and gravity and verify field data.
- Operate differential global positioning system equipment.
- Perform soil and groundwater sampling and other environmental field work;
- Prepare field sketch maps showing survey locations; maintain log book and data sheets indicating data collected acquisition parameters, and field observations; review and apply appropriate geophysical standards in implementing a designed geophysical survey; and interface with office and other field staff during and following completion of geophysical surveys.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Level passes in Mathematics and Physics.
- A Degree/ Diploma in Geophysics/ Applied Physics/ Instrumentation or other related fields.
- At least 1 year experience as a technician.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource
The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labelled with the post being applied for.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be communicated to. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 26 July 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.