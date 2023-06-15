GF SASA District Monitoring & Evaluation Officer (Bindura)

Job Description

M & E Officer provides technical oversight and guidance to project staff to ensure adhere to M & E guidelines and reporting requirements. This position requires frequent field visit to ensure the desired progress against outcomes are on track and to report includes issues, concerns, challenges and recommendations are reflected in the M & E reports on regular basis.

Duties and Responsibilities

M & E Officer will play a key role in managing a continuous flow of data and information systems including monitoring and data quality assurance systems, take responsibility for coordination and leadership for monitoring and evaluation of the project through ensuring regular and effective use of data in decision-making initiatives from the lessons learned.

Facilitate collection, aggregation and analysis of both routine monitoring data and annual surveys and the maintenance of an electronic database that stores routine monitoring data.

To submit M&E reports on key indicators and customs indicators as directed by the programme.

To collaborate effectively with key districts stakeholders.

To compile high quality data on all outreach services conducted using Stop the Bus model in hot spots and combination prevention services targeting Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW) in collaboration with HIV Testing Services (HTS), Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision (VMMC), Gender Based Violence (GBV) screening, family planning, Social Welfare, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), programme staff, ambassadors/ champions).

To provide documentation of all programme activities carried out including trainings, workshops, meetings.

To document activities of SASA Community Champions.

To conduct quarterly data quality audits; To present on progress on reaching set targets in steering committee meetings with key stakeholders at national, provincial, districts/ media/other organisations.

Compilation and submission of Monitoring and Evaluation reports to ZACH timely.

To do any other duties as assigned by the District Programme Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

Master’s degree in social sciences, epidemiology, demography, or public health, preferably with a focus in HIV/ AIDS.

Minimum 5 years of experience in M&E and/or health international program planning, management, evaluation and/or health research.

Demonstrable experience using a variety of quantitative methodologies for data analysis of large data sets, including analyses using statistical software such as STATA or SAS.

Experience in conducting program evaluations, including designing protocols, data collection tools/ instruments, and databases.

Demonstrable experience in successfully writing M&E/technical briefs, abstracts, and manuscripts.

Demonstrable experience in delivering trainings to M&E field officers on a variety of M&E and data-related topics.

Demonstrable experience in performance measurement, including indicator selection, target setting, database management, and developing M&E and/performance monitoring plans.

In depth knowledge of PEPFAR reporting requirements and systems.

Proven success in designing, implementing, and operating project M&E systems from project initiation to closeout stages

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.

Demonstrable experience working with Ministries of Health and/or other implementing partners.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send certified copies of academic and professional certificates, CV and an application to: jobs@zach.org.zw, E-mail subject should strictly highlight (GF DISTRICT PROGRAM M & E OFFICER BINDURA)

NB: ZACH is an employer whereby we do not engage in practices that discriminate against any person employed or seeking employment based on race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national or ethnic origin, age, marital status, physical or mental disability, protected Veteran status, or any other characteristic protected under applicable law.

Deadline: 16 June 2023