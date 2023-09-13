GF SASA! One Stop Centre Administrator

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Association of Church related Hospitals (ZACH) is calling for applications for 1 x One Stop Centre Administrator post that has fallen vacant at Umguza. The program seeks to facilitate the roll out of “Start Awareness Support and Action” (SASA) innovative model that focuses on changing uneven power dynamics between genders through building local activism, advocacy, community dialogue and utilization of community champions at district level as well as One Stop Centres (OSCs).

Location: Matabeleland North, Umguza District, Nyamandhlovu District Hospital.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receiving clients.

Administering registration forms to survivors and filing them in the master file.

Referring survivors to the relevant service providers according to the needs of the survivors. Information management (Maintain records and Files).

Effective coordination of service providers at the OSC.

Compiling data and maintaining a data base of all GBV Survivors.

General Office administration for the smooth running of the OSC.

Production of monthly consolidated reports on services offered by all stakeholders at the One Stop Centre (OSC).

Any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Social Sciences/ Counselling; ICDL/ Computer Literacy including Ms Word, Ms Excel, MS Outlook, Ms Access.

At least 5 years’ experience in GBV programming.

Skills, Knowledge & Competencies: