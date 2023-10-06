GIS Developer familiar with Data Analytics (Harare)
Job Description
The purpose is to provide comprehensive, effective and efficient TA, capacity building, and program implementation expertise for PEPFAR and Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria (GFATM)-supported global health activities. Job Summary The GIS Developer Data Analytics will develop the weekly disease surveillance dashboards as part of the DELTA 2 technical assistance between provided to the Ministry of Health and Child Care of Zimbabwe. This work will be conducted under the direct supervision of the Data Management Systems Technical Advisor. The GIS Developer Data Analytics will be expected to adhere to strict timelines in all work that will be conducted. The assignment will be for a duration of six (6) months.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop and implement GIS maps interfaces for the Weekly Disease Surveillance Map Component.
- Perform data analytics to gather meaningful insights from geospatial data.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.
- Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency.
Qualifications and Experience
- Ideal candidates should hold a bachelor's degree, preferably in Computer Science, Information Technology, Healthcare Administration, or a related field and have a minimum of 3 years of professional development experience.
- Demonstrated experience in conducting business analysis specifically for health software development projects and have a solid background working with software developers, understanding the intricacies of software development operations and the entire software development lifecycle.
- A proficiency in using business analytical tools is essential, coupled with a deep understanding of diverse business models and analytical techniques.
- Strong documentation and specification skills are crucial, as well as excellent verbal and written communication skills, allowing for effective conveyance and articulation of insights and findings.
Competencies:
- The Foundation expects all employees to possess the fundamental competencies of interpersonal skills, communication, accountability, continual learning, and driving results.
- The ideal candidate will either be proficient or advanced in the following set of competencies, specific to this position’s level of Manager:
- Developing Others – Developing others is a person’s ability to perform and contribute to the organization by providing ongoing feedback and by providing opportunities to learn through formal and informal methods.
- Managing Conflict – Managing conflict is a person’s ability to encourage creative tension and differences of opinions. He/she will anticipate and take steps to prevent counter-productive confrontations while resolving conflicts and disagreements in a constructive manner. o Managing People – Managing people is a person’s ability to build and manage workforce based on organization goals, budget, considerations, and staff needs.
- He/she will ensure that employees are appropriately recruited, selected, appraised, and rewarded. He/she will also manage a multi-cultural workforce and a variety of workforce situations
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://phe.tbe.taleo.net/phe02/ats/careers/v2/viewRequisition?org=PEDAIDS&cws=41&rid=3070
Deadline: 12 October 2023
Elizabeth Glaser Paediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF)
The Elizabeth Glaser Paediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF), a recognized leader in the global effort to eliminate paediatric AIDS, is also one of the most successful international implementation organizations for paediatric, adolescent, youth, and adult HIV prevention, care, and treatment programs. EGPAF currently provides technical assistance (TA) at the health facility, community, district, and national levels in 20 countries to effectively support implementation, scale-up and evaluation of HIV, TB and epidemic preparedness and response programs. EGPAF is able to provide high-impact, high-quality, innovative, contextually responsive TA across a wide range of areas including health system strengthening, strategic information and evaluation, operational research, community engagement, organizational development, innovation/emerging technical priorities, project management, and HIV/TB/COVID-19 service delivery. EGPAF's decades of experience in epidemic prevention and control as a technical leader in the global fight against HIV/AIDS has made the organization uniquely prepared to respond to pandemics.
For more information, please visit the EGPAF website: www.pedaids.org