Hey there, adventurous job seekers! Mukuru is on the hunt for a vibrant Global People Acquisition Specialist to join our stellar team. This exciting role is up for grabs to all the awesome talents based in Zimbabwe!
As our Global People Acquisition Specialist, you'll be the superhero of recruitment, swooping in to find the perfect additions to our Mukuru family across Africa, from Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Botswana, Kenya, DRC, Botswana and beyond! You'll be the mastermind behind acquiring top talent from various backgrounds and disciplines, ensuring our team is a diverse and dynamic bunch.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to coordinate recruitment efforts with finesse, sticking to company policies, and timelines, while teaming up with other acquisition specialists to conquer hiring goals. Plus, you'll be the guiding light for our line managers, coaching them through the selection process to ensure fairness and objectivity.
Join us on this epic adventure where you'll dive into the world of talent acquisition, championing diversity, inclusion, and all things awesome at Mukuru!
- Responsible for the end-to-end recruitment function for allocated area.
- Ensure thorough understanding of the vacancy and department prior to starting the process.
- Advertise the position internally / externally as per the Company Policies and Procedures.
- Compile adverts that are in line with Employment Equity Process by excluding all discriminatory factors.
- Advice Line Management of suitable Employment Equity candidates for vacancies by considering the final recruitment results.
- Follow selection procedures, aligned to inherent job requirements, to identify potential candidates for placement in vacancies.
- Apply the same criteria consistently to all candidates in short-listing and decisions.
- Make use of the agreed company technique to interview shortlisted candidates.
- Utilise tracking and reporting tools to ensure accurate vacancy data.
- Monitor and track recruitment expenditure on agencies and compile accurate monthly reports on costs.
- Update relevant statistics to evaluate placement ratio’s, turnaround times.
- Compile accurate monthly reports on the recruitment function.
- Keep all stakeholders informed (Line Management and Candidates) of the progress in terms of the recruitment plan.
- Advise managers on recruitment policies and procedures to ensure consistent processes.
- Compile interview guides and ensure they are used correctly, with sufficient process notes, records and reporting included for every vacancy.
- Observe the interviewing skills of Line Managements during interviews and provide coaching where gaps are identified e.g. asking illegal questions.
- Evaluate the interview process continuously to ensure an efficient People Acquisition process.
- Discuss the interview and integrate other relevant information with the Line manager to come to identify the most suited candidate.
- Create a continuous awareness with Line Management to consider all current legislation throughout the process.
- Perform administrative duties to support an effective and efficient selection process and ensure required backup.
- Professionally regret unsuccessful candidates.
- Contact the successful candidates to make an employment offer by obtaining the agreed salary information from the Line Managers.
- Ensure the necessary documentation is sent to the Onboarding Team and Payroll Teams within agreed timelines.
- Ensure accurate records of all recruitment processes is kept and stored.
- Align the selection process in order to improve employment equity across the business.
- Liaise with external recruitment agencies when required.
- Participate in all OD initiatives (job evaluation, restructuring, culture, employee engagement activities).
- Participate in Employee wellness activities and initiatives.
- Manage own professional and self-development.
- Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential).
- Degree in related HR field (Essential).
- At least 4 Years experience in Recruitment & Selection (Essential).
- At least 2 years Experience in Recruitment & Selection for African countries (Essential).
- Extensive experience in designing creative sourcing and candidate pipeline strategies.
- Knowledge of relevant legislation.
- Knowledge of recruitment best practice.
- Knowledge of recruitment processes.
- Knowledge of structured interviewing techniques.
- Knowledge of the use of psychometrics assessment as a part of the selection process.
Additional Skills:
- Excellent business acumen.
- Computer literate with strong excel skills.
- Written & verbal communication skills.
- Strong Planning & Organising skills.
- Strong Attention to detail.
- Interpersonal skills.
- Interviewing skills Facilitation skills.
- Reporting skills.
Mukuru
Mukuru is an Africa-based Fintech company that gives the emerging consumer access to affordable and reliable financial services. Our foundation is built on international money transfers – helping you to move money into, out of, and around Africa. Whether you are sending cash for instant collection or topping up a bank account or mobile wallet, it has never been easier. From this base we’ve grown to provide a broad range of services to answer all the financial needs of our customers. Harare
Website: https://www.mukuru.com/zw/