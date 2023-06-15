GLOVAX MEAL Facilitator (Marondera)

Job Description

The Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning facilitator is responsible for daily collection and tabulation of statistics from supported facilities where project nurses are providing vaccination services. Zimbabwe Association of Church Related Hospitals (ZACH) is implementing COVID-19 response activities with emergency funding availed from CDC. The project is implementing these activities in Mashonaland East Province. The project is supporting the provinces in accelerating COVID-19 vaccination efforts towards attaining head immunity through the provision of additional Human Resources for Health (HRH) to MOHCC sites to speed up COVID-19 vaccine administration as well as support community contact tracing, reporting and adherence to isolation and quarantine guidelines.

Location: Marondera & Mashonaland East

Duties and Responsibilities

Daily collection and tabulation of statistics from supported facilities where project nurses are providing vaccination services.

Following up all the nurses daily to ensure all outstanding statistics are submitted.

Attending to requests for data collection tools from the project nurses across the province.

Capturing daily COVID-19 vaccination statistics received from MoHCC at provincial level.

Producing a weekly summary report on the number of COVID-19 doses by type by facility administered with project support in the province.

Ensuring adequate supply of COVID-19 vaccination tally sheets and daily summary forms to be able to support requests from project nurses.

Collecting data from supported facilities on Community COVID-19 surveillance on the number of confirmed cases and contacts monitored at community level with support from CHWs.

Producing data for monthly, quarterly, and annual project reports on COVID-19 response activities.

Conducting Data verification and Data Quality Assurance assessments for COVID-19 Response activities.

Participate in baseline and endline surveys as well as needs assessments.

Providing M&E technical support to the COVID-19 response activity team.

Develop monitoring and evaluation tools and processes for project to capture information as project areas.

Develop and maintain databases back up and filing systems for project data.

Support project implementation team to document and disseminate lessons learnt and best practices.

Facilitate review of progress on a quarterly basis and ensure problem solving through remedial actions,

Operations Research and continuous quality improvement.

Provide overall technical direction for conduct of project Evaluations and Operations research as well as review of evaluation reports.

Prepare Terms of Reference (TOR) for baseline, mid-term, and endline surveys including methodology preparation.

Contribute to the design and facilitation of reflection and learning processes including documentation of projects successes.

Take up any other responsibilities as appropriately assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Social Sciences, Statistics, Mathematics, Data Science/Analytics, Monitoring and Evaluation or related field.

A minimum of 2-3-year relevant experience.

Demonstrated oral and written communication skills.

Experience with NGO related programming, particularly COVID-19 vaccination an added advantage.

Experience in data collection protocols for quality data collection and verification.

Experience in conducting DQAs.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send certified copies of academic and professional certificates, CV and an application to: jobs@zach.org.zw, E-mail subject should strictly highlight (GLOVAX MEAL FACILITATOR, MASHONALAND EAST)

NB: ZACH is an employer whereby we do not engage in practices that discriminate against any person employed or seeking employment based on race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national or ethnic origin, age, marital status, physical or mental disability, protected Veteran status, or any other characteristic protected under applicable law.

Deadline: 16 June 2023