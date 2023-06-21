GM-AI and Digital Innovations

Job Description

The role is responsible for driving future business growth through moving towards the unregulated monetization of data to augment the highly regulated Telco space. Provides technical leadership and guidance on Artificial Intelligence solutions and Digital Innovations. Drives enterprise-wide data governance, utilization of data as an asset, the analysis of data and provides leadership in the adoption of analytics-based decision making and advanced analytics techniques.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identify areas for Artificial Intelligence based product development, Artificial Intelligence enabled business processes, in line with business strategic priorities to build new revenue streams and improve efficiencies in customer experience.

Supports and participates in the strategic planning for the adoption of Advanced Analytics and AI techniques in other areas of the EWPL business, with a key focus on both cost savings, and new revenue streams.

Engage with relevant areas of the business to ensure knowledge of existing business analytical requirements and evaluation of the feasibility of conducting these analyses to proactively assist business decision making.Ensures consistent interpretation of business-wide metrics used to measure business performance, customer satisfaction, and technology systems performance.

Ensure development and implementation of predictive and prescriptive models to address business and technology challenges.

Ensures continuous architecting of processes and technology designs to be incorporated into the ecosystem.In conjunction with the EWZL Management Team, participates in and contributes to the Annual Business Plan for Technology Services.

Design, develop and manage the research agenda for digital innovations based on key priorities identified by the Business Strategy.

Coordinate research and innovative ideas across the group business units that ride on Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data and developments in the artificial intelligence space, such as machine learning, and bots.

Support the strategic implementation of the digital innovations output across all EWZL entities and monitor performance through tracking the impact of the implemented ideas.

Identifies and expands of strategic partnerships with Advanced Analytics Vendors, to improve customer solution, product offerings and satisfy business requirements for the Artificial Intelligence & Digital Innovations function.

Ensures that good working relations are maintained with various stakeholders of the department to turn business goals into AI solutions.

Develops AI and Data Governance policies, systems, and procedures in line with overall business objectives and best practice.

Continuously reviews, updates, and recommends changes to the AI and Data Governance policies.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics, Operations-Research or equivalent.

MBA or relevant vocational/professional will be an added advantage.

Must have 8 years + Industry experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/gm-ai-and-digital-innovations-x1/

Deadline: 21 June 2023

Feedback