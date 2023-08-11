Goalkeeper Coaches: National Teams (Juniors & Women Teams) x6

Job Description

ZIFA is seeking competent and qualified technical personnel to fill the vacant positions mentioned above for the National team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Shall be the Goalkeeping Coach for all Zimbabwe National Teams’ Goalkeepers.

Shall train Goalkeeper Coaches of the top flight Women Clubs and Youth Teams.

Delivery of the first team Goalkeepers’ coaching programme.

Scouting and developing individual goalkeepers within ZIFA’s programmes.

To conduct education programmes for ZIFA clubs’ goalkeeper trainers.

Plan, organize and execution of training programs for Goalkeepers in line with Head Coach supervision.

Responsible to train and uplift the quality of the Zimbabwe National team goalkeepers of these sides.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum ZIFA License in goalkeeping training.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their application letters on: recruitment@zifafootball.org.zw

Deadline: 11 August 2023 before 09:00am