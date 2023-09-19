Goat Manager
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.
Bindura University of Science Education is seeking for the services of a qualified, mature and experienced person to fill up the post of Goat Manager, on its Farm Business Unit at SOS Glen Avillin Farm.
Duties and Responsibilities
Planning:
- Assisting the Project Coordinator in coordinating Goat Project Strategic Planning and Reviews.
- Assisting the Project Coordinator in developing Annual Work Plans including Production, Marketing and Training Plans Infrastructure and Equipment Maintenance, Plans, Staff Development Plans, Disease and parasite control measures, maintaining goat handling facilities.
Budgeting:
- Assisting the Project Coordinator in updating Farm Standard Operating Procedures.
- Assisting Project Coordinator in implementing best practices in goat management.
- Implementation of Farm Activities.
- Ensuring timely purchase of machinery, equipment and goat production inputs.
- Coordinating and supervise day to day goat production activities.
- Coordinating day to day maintenance activities including engineering, equipment and infrastructure.
- Inspecting equipment to ensure proper functioning.
- Marketing goat products including semen.
Human Resources Management:
- Interpreting and implementing government and Bindura University of Science Education policies with regard to labour managememt.
- Enforcing occupational health and safety regulations.
Record Keeping:
- Maintaining accurate financial and administrative records.
- Maintaining accurate production records.
- Maintaining an up to date asset inventory.
- Maintaining accurate human resources records.
- Employ ICT in record keeping.
Resource Mobilization:
- Negotiating with relevant government departments, banks, and input suppliers to obtaining equipment and inputs loans or contract on behalf of the University.
- Linking the Goat Project with potential partners.
Reporting:
- Preparing weekly reports.
- Preparing of the financial statements.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Agricultural Animal Science or related discipline.
- Diploma in Animal Science and Health Production.
- Five (5) ‘O’ level passes including English Language, Science and Mathematics.
- At least two (2) years’ experience in animal production, management and maintenance of farm machinery and equipment.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
Bindura
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 25 September 2023
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura