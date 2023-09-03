Grader Operator: Final Cutter x3 (Hwange)

Job Description

We are looking to hire skilled Grader Operators to carry out road works around the mine. The individual will also be responsible in ensuring high productivity while enforcing adherence to all company safety and quality standards including SOPs and to perform any other duties assigned by the superior.

Duties and Responsibilities

Attend daily safety meeting.

Sign for machines key (Key Control).

Remove lockout.

Do Pre-use inspection as per the pre-use checklist of the machine.

Start machine and sound the horn (hooter before setting the machine in motion.

Drive to brake test ramp and perform brake test procedure.

Proceed to work area and maintain the correct following distance.

Grade and maintain, blasting/ loading areas, roads, ramps and all other areas that need to be graded.

At the end of the shift drive to hard park.

Perform lockout procedure/ lower ground engaging implements.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 "0" Levels including English language.

Certificate in earth moving machinery specifically motorized grader.

At least 3 years traceable and relevant experience in operating earth moving machinery.

Mature and result oriented.

Good communication skills.

Attention to detail.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply to:

Human Resources Operations and Administration Officer