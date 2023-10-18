Grader Operator (Harare)

Job Description

A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for the position that has arisen in its structures.

The incumbent reports to the Plant and logistics Officer. He/she will be responsible for the following duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

Bush clearing, levelling, road construction.

Operator must correctly use the machine checklist and the weekly plant return book.

Operate grader as required on the site.

Effective and safe use of the machine to avoid unnecessary damage to the machine.

Operator must be a final cutter.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have an 'O' level certificate.

Operating certificate.

Minimum of 4 years experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs (Indicating title) to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw or humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com