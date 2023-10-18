Grader Operator (Harare)
Fossil Contracting
Job Description
A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for the position that has arisen in its structures.
The incumbent reports to the Plant and logistics Officer. He/she will be responsible for the following duties:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Bush clearing, levelling, road construction.
- Operator must correctly use the machine checklist and the weekly plant return book.
- Operate grader as required on the site.
- Effective and safe use of the machine to avoid unnecessary damage to the machine.
- Operator must be a final cutter.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have an 'O' level certificate.
- Operating certificate.
- Minimum of 4 years experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their CVs (Indicating title) to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw or humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 18 October 2023
Fossil Contracting
Founded in 2010 and going from strength to strength since, Fossil Contracting is a Zimbabwean Contracting firm, specializing in Civil Works, Contract Mining, Road Construction, Earth works, Building & Structural Works and Plant Hire.
