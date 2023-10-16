Graduate Communications Intern (Harare)
Job Description
JF Kapnek Zimbabwe a registered PVO 1/86 which has been operating in Zimbabwe since 1986 whose mission is to improve family health, reduce child mortality and create educational opportunities for the children of Zimbabwe through the implementation of scalable, sustainable programs is seeking to fill the vacancy mentioned above.
As a graduate communications intern at JF Kapnek Zimbabwe you will play a crucial role in supporting the organization's communication efforts. The intern will work closely with the Communications team to develop and implement strategies that enhance the organization's visibility, engage stakeholders, and promote its mission. This internship offers valuable hands-on experience in the nonprofit sector, allowing you to apply and expand your communication skills while making a meaningful impact.
Reporting to: Communications Officer
Type of Contract: Fixed-Term Contract
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist in creating compelling and engaging content for various communication channels, including social media posts, blog articles, website content, newsletters, and press releases.
- Contribute to the development of visual communications products such as PowerPoint presentations, and other visual media including infographics, short documentaries, and videos.
- Collaborate with the Communications team to manage and maintain the organization's social media presence, including content scheduling, monitoring engagement, and responding to comments and messages.
- Support the Communications Officer in building and maintaining relationships with media outlets, drafting press releases, and coordinating media coverage of organizational events or initiatives.
- Assist in planning and executing communication-related aspects of organization events, such as fundraisers, awareness campaigns, or conferences.
- Assist in updating and maintaining the organization's website, ensuring content accuracy, relevance, and user-friendliness. Knowledge of Word Press is an added advantage.
Qualifications and Experience
- Recently graduated with a degree in Communications, Public Relations, Journalism, or a related field.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with a keen eye for detail and the ability to convey complex ideas in a clear and concise manner.
- Familiarity with various social media platforms, content management systems (CMS), and digital marketing tools. Basic graphic design skills and knowledge of photo and video editing software are a plus.
- Demonstrated interest in nonprofit organizations and a genuine passion for social impact and making a difference in the community.
- Well organised and able to prioritize work and understanding his/her work outputs.
- Ability to work collaboratively in a team-oriented environment, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and manage multiple priorities simultaneously.
- Ability to think creatively, generate innovative ideas, and adapt to evolving communication trends and technologies.
- Proficient in conducting research, gathering data, and analyzing information to support communication strategies and measure their effectiveness.
Other
How to Apply
NB: JF Kapnek Zimbabwe has zero tolerance towards Sexual Harassment and is committed to the upholding of children’s rights. The successful candidate will be required to commit to child protection/safeguarding and to be bound by the JF Kapnek Zimbabwe Child Protection Policy. JF Kapnek does not charge any fees during its entire recruitment process.
Deadline: 19 October 2023
JF Kapnek Trust Zimbabwe
The JF Kapnek Trust Zimbabwe is a registered independent private voluntary organization (PVO) working to address the most urgent threats to the health, well-being and educational development of Zimbabwe’s most valuable resource - its children. Trust works to improve family health, reduce child mortality, provide a protective environment and create educational opportunity for the children of Zimbabwe through the implementation of scalable, sustainable programs.
Address: 42 Bates Street, Milton Park Harare. Zimbabwe
Call: (0242)792152/3 & 798083/4
Email: info@jfkapnek.org