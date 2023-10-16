Graduate Communications Intern (Harare)

Job Description

JF Kapnek Zimbabwe a registered PVO 1/86 which has been operating in Zimbabwe since 1986 whose mission is to improve family health, reduce child mortality and create educational opportunities for the children of Zimbabwe through the implementation of scalable, sustainable programs is seeking to fill the vacancy mentioned above.

As a graduate communications intern at JF Kapnek Zimbabwe you will play a crucial role in supporting the organization's communication efforts. The intern will work closely with the Communications team to develop and implement strategies that enhance the organization's visibility, engage stakeholders, and promote its mission. This internship offers valuable hands-on experience in the nonprofit sector, allowing you to apply and expand your communication skills while making a meaningful impact.

Reporting to: Communications Officer