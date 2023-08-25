Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Graduate Development Programme
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the following Degree Programs:
- Human Resources.
- Finance.
- Information Technology.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Human Resources: First Degree in Human Resources/ Psychology with at least an upper second (2.1) class.
- Finance: First Degree in Accounting with at least an Upper Second (2.1) class.
- Information Technology: First Degree in Information Technology with at least an Upper Second (2.1).
Other
How to Apply
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send clearly labelled applications indicating position applied for. Applications in own handwriting accompanied by six copies of detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications should reach the undersigned:
The Town Secretary
Norton Town Council
208 Galloway Road
P. Bag 904
Norton
Or Hand deliver to: Norton Town Council 208 Galloway Road, Norton
Deadline: 01 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Norton Town Council
Norton Town Council is an urban local authority established by S. I. 75 of 1994 and is situated 40km West of Harare. The council is made up of 13 wards represented by each councillors.