Graduate Intern: (Global Technology and Digital Solutions - ICT) Bulawayo

Job Description

The Graduate intern will support the GTD team in the day-to-day operations of World Vision Zimbabwe's management information systems, providing innovative and client-oriented ICT support to office and field staff. This Internship Program offers a unique opportunity to recent graduates to gain professional experience, boost career profile and expand skill sets.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide technical user support to all Field Staff.

Maintain the information security of all systems by deploying antivirus and antispyware updates to remote sites (i.e. Area Programs and Relief districts).

Participate in ICT research, projects and proffer recommendations for the improvement of ICT services and strategic use of business applications.

Provide user training to staff on acceptable and optimal usage of ICT equipment, applications and policies.

Perform research, evaluate products and vendors to assist in the selection and purchase of equipment and for outsourcing of hardware repairs and of other highly specialist areas.

Assist the IT Officer in dealing with the workload to ensure that services are delivered and maintained at the agreed levels.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Information Technology/ Information Systems/ Computer Science/Informatics or similar.

Basic knowledge of Service Management and ITIL Framework.

Appreciation of Customer Support, Networking, Helpdesk and endpoint device management.

At least one year work related learning or volunteer experience in ICT.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, demonstrated good character, honesty, high competency.

A desire to work with and gain experience in a multicultural, humanitarian environment is required

Other

How to Apply

Submit your application letter, CV, copies of academic certificates, and ID to: zimo_careers@wvi.org. All applications should be addressed to: The P&C Business Partner, World Vision Zimbabwe. Your email subject line must be Application for GTD Intern Position.

NB: Shortlisting will be done as the applications are received. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Qualified women are encouraged to apply.