Graduate Intern: (Global Technology and Digital Solutions - ICT) Bulawayo

The Graduate intern will support the GTD team in the day-to-day operations of World Vision Zimbabwe's management information systems, providing innovative and client-oriented ICT support to office and field staff. This Internship Program offers a unique opportunity to recent graduates to gain professional experience, boost career profile and expand skill sets.
- Provide technical user support to all Field Staff.
- Maintain the information security of all systems by deploying antivirus and antispyware updates to remote sites (i.e. Area Programs and Relief districts).
- Participate in ICT research, projects and proffer recommendations for the improvement of ICT services and strategic use of business applications.
- Provide user training to staff on acceptable and optimal usage of ICT equipment, applications and policies.
- Perform research, evaluate products and vendors to assist in the selection and purchase of equipment and for outsourcing of hardware repairs and of other highly specialist areas.
- Assist the IT Officer in dealing with the workload to ensure that services are delivered and maintained at the agreed levels.
- A degree in Information Technology/ Information Systems/ Computer Science/Informatics or similar.
- Basic knowledge of Service Management and ITIL Framework.
- Appreciation of Customer Support, Networking, Helpdesk and endpoint device management.
- At least one year work related learning or volunteer experience in ICT.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills, demonstrated good character, honesty, high competency.
- A desire to work with and gain experience in a multicultural, humanitarian environment is required
Submit your application letter, CV, copies of academic certificates, and ID to: zimo_careers@wvi.org. All applications should be addressed to: The P&C Business Partner, World Vision Zimbabwe. Your email subject line must be Application for GTD Intern Position.
NB: Shortlisting will be done as the applications are received. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Qualified women are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 16 November 2023 at 12 PM
