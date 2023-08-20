Pindula|Search Pindula
World Vision Zimbabwe

Graduate Intern (Nkayi)

World Vision Zimbabwe
Aug. 25, 2023
Job Description

The Graduate Intern will provide technical support to the District team in the implementation of the Girls' Education Support at the District level, ensuring that all the aspects of the project are completed within the stipulated time frames.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • She/he will support collaboration and manage relationships with MoPSE, YSAC, Women's Affairs,
  • Social Development, Registry and VTCs to identify girls' needs and implement activities as needed.
  • She will support the development and management of local systems and structures for capacity building and sustainability of project interventions.
  • Support provision of management oversight of finances and programme assets in the District.
  • Support the development and management of operational plans, document processes and best Support mobilization and sensitization of the project during implementation.
  • Support identification of specific needs for school communities, out-of-school and in-school girls.
  • Support the development of district field-based activity plans to inform project implementation and budget requirement and management, as per project planning and review cycle.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree in Social Work.
  • Experience in Education projects, especially on improving numeracy and literacy is an advantage.
  • Previous experience working in an NGO environment in programming.
  • Technical expertise, particularly in child protection and safeguarding systems.
  • Stakeholder and community engagement skills, multi-tasking and ability to meet deadlines.
  • Strong communication skills (listening, speaking and writing).
  • Ability to speak local languages.

Other

How to Apply

Submit your application letter, CV, copies of academic certificates, copy of ID and birth certificate to zimocareers@wvi.org. All applications should be addressed to: The P&C Business Partner, World Vision Zimbabwe. Your email subject line must be Application for Social Work Graduate Intern Position.

NB: Shortlisting will be done as the applications are received and nly shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Qualified women are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 25 August 2023 at 12 PM

World Vision Zimbabwe

World Vision is the largest humanitarian organisation in Zimbabwe, operating relief and development projects across the country benefitting more than 2 million people each year. World Vision began operating in Zimbabwe in 1973, primarily providing assistance to children’s homes and offering relief to Zimbabweans in camps and institutions.

