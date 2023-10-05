Graduate Intern on Renewable Energy and Energy Transition (Harare)
Job Description
CLIMATE CHANGE AND ENERGY PROGRAMME
There is an urgent need to guard the poor population against the vagaries of climate change, such as droughts, floods, storms and changing weather patterns which lead to loss of livelihoods, food insecurity, biodiversity loss and agricultural systems, and new disease strains and high levels of poverty. We will play our part by implementing a selected set of activities under the Climate Change and Energy Programme Management Unit. This will enable us to take measures to increase public awareness of climate change, use of green or renewable energy sources, advocate for responsive policies on renewable energy, and transition and loss and damage.
A graduate intern is therefore required to support the work of the Climate Change and Energy Programme Management Unit. The graduate intern’s overarching objectives are supporting ZELA’s Climate Change & Energy Governance Programme Management Unit in scouting new programming opportunities in the energy and renewable energy sectors. The graduate intern will accomplish these objectives through several activities detailed in this TORs.
Duties and Responsibilities
The overall purpose of this graduate internship is to support ZELA with the new and current work around the Climate Change & Energy Governance Programme Management Unit.
More specifically, the deliverables for this assignment are as follows:
- Facilitate engagement with solar/green energy companies in the piloting of innovations in renewable energy.
- Support the Climate Change & Energy Governance Programme Management Unit in scouting for new funding opportunities in the energy and renewable energy sector.
- Provide technical guidance to the Climate Change & Energy Governance Programme Management Unit in applying proposals on energy and renewable energy calls.
- Attend local and international meetings and workshops on energy and renewable energy on behalf of the organisation.
- Recommend membership to progressive networks in energy and renewable energy sectors.
- Act as the point person in teaming up with the private sector in the piloting of renewable energy initiatives.
- Provide technical guidance in research on energy and renewable energy initiatives and their impact on climate change.
- Provide technical guidance to policymakers and thought leadership in the evaluation of new energy projects about sustainable energy development.
- Participate in any other programme meetings convened by partners as shall be assigned by the Thematic Lead and the Programs Manager.
Internship Period:
- It is expected that the graduate internship will last for a period of approximately 12 months. Based on the availability of funding and the Graduate Intern's performance, an extension may be possible. The current period for the graduate internship contract covers October 2023 -31 August 2024.
Reporting:
- The Graduate Intern shall report directly to the Thematic Lead Climate Change and Energy Governance Programme Unit, who will coordinate his/her work.
Qualifications and Experience
- The person must be a graduate student in Mechanical Engineering or any relevant degree in Sustainable Energy Development.
- A post-graduate certificate in Sustainable Energy is an added advantage.
- The person must be seeking a Graduate Internship for a period of 12 months.
- The person must be highly interested in renewable energy and energy transition in developing countries, greenhouse emissions, and climate change mitigation.
- The person must be able to use Ms Office packages e.g. Excel, Powerpoint and Word.
- The person must be analytical.
- The person must be able to pay attention to detail.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their applications and CVs via e-mail to: recruitmentpro26b@gmail.com using as email subject "Graduate Intern CLIMATE CHANGE''.
NB: Due to the volume of applications, only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
Deadline: 05 October 2023
Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA)
Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA), a registered public interest environmental law organization established a think tank institute, the Africa Institute for Environmental Law (AIEL). AIEL was established to undertake the functions of research, training, capacity building and teaching aimed at influencing policies on natural resource governance and the environment. AIEL’s vision is to become a leading internationally recognized research-intensive institute on natural resources governance/ environmental law.