Graduate Intern on Renewable Energy and Energy Transition (Harare)

Job Description

CLIMATE CHANGE AND ENERGY PROGRAMME

There is an urgent need to guard the poor population against the vagaries of climate change, such as droughts, floods, storms and changing weather patterns which lead to loss of livelihoods, food insecurity, biodiversity loss and agricultural systems, and new disease strains and high levels of poverty. We will play our part by implementing a selected set of activities under the Climate Change and Energy Programme Management Unit. This will enable us to take measures to increase public awareness of climate change, use of green or renewable energy sources, advocate for responsive policies on renewable energy, and transition and loss and damage.

A graduate intern is therefore required to support the work of the Climate Change and Energy Programme Management Unit. The graduate intern’s overarching objectives are supporting ZELA’s Climate Change & Energy Governance Programme Management Unit in scouting new programming opportunities in the energy and renewable energy sectors. The graduate intern will accomplish these objectives through several activities detailed in this TORs.