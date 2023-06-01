Pindula|
Mawere Sibanda Commercial Lawyers

Graduate Intern: Real Estate (Harare)

Mawere Sibanda Commercial Lawyers
Jun. 14, 2023
Job Description

MawereSibanda is seeking a recent graduate (2021 upwards) to join the Real Estate Department at the Firm on a graduate internship program.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Graduate Intern’s duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

  • Preparing and reviewing agreements of sale, lease agreements, conveyancing transfer documents, security registration documents, and any other contracts or documents in the Real Estate Department.
  • Attending to various public offices to make inquiries or lodge documents in relation to Real Estate matters.
  • Performing any other duties required of the Graduate Intern by the Head of the Real Estate Department.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Possession of a degree in Law from an accredited law school (Conveyancing is a must).
  • Experience in conveyancing and notarial practice is an added advantage.
  • High levels of integrity and honesty.
  • Excellent verbal, written, and interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to operate in a fast moving, team-oriented, collaborative environment with tight deadlines.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements and are interested in joining our team, please send a detailed CV with traceable references, application letter and supporting documentation of qualifications to: msjobs@maweresibanda.co.zw

Deadline: 14 June 2023

Mawere Sibanda Commercial Lawyers

Mawere Sibanda is a Zimbabwean commercial law firm with regional reach coupled with global expertise. We are a corporate law firm in Zimbabwe that possesses a  strong local knowledge of the business environment.

Address: 10th Floor Chiedza House Cnr First St/ Kwame Nkrumah Ave Harare, Zimbabwe

Website: https://www.maweresibanda.co.zw/

Email: reception@maweresibanda.co.zw

Phone: +263 242 750627, +263 242 750843, +263 242 755249

