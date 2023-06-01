Graduate Intern: Real Estate (Harare)

Job Description
MawereSibanda is seeking a recent graduate (2021 upwards) to join the Real Estate Department at the Firm on a graduate internship program.
Duties and Responsibilities
The Graduate Intern’s duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Preparing and reviewing agreements of sale, lease agreements, conveyancing transfer documents, security registration documents, and any other contracts or documents in the Real Estate Department.
- Attending to various public offices to make inquiries or lodge documents in relation to Real Estate matters.
- Performing any other duties required of the Graduate Intern by the Head of the Real Estate Department.
Qualifications and Experience
- Possession of a degree in Law from an accredited law school (Conveyancing is a must).
- Experience in conveyancing and notarial practice is an added advantage.
- High levels of integrity and honesty.
- Excellent verbal, written, and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to operate in a fast moving, team-oriented, collaborative environment with tight deadlines.
Other
How to Apply
If you meet the above requirements and are interested in joining our team, please send a detailed CV with traceable references, application letter and supporting documentation of qualifications to: msjobs@maweresibanda.co.zw
Deadline: 14 June 2023