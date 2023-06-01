Graduate Intern: Real Estate (Harare)

Job Description

MawereSibanda is seeking a recent graduate (2021 upwards) to join the Real Estate Department at the Firm on a graduate internship program.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Graduate Intern’s duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Preparing and reviewing agreements of sale, lease agreements, conveyancing transfer documents, security registration documents, and any other contracts or documents in the Real Estate Department.

Attending to various public offices to make inquiries or lodge documents in relation to Real Estate matters.

Performing any other duties required of the Graduate Intern by the Head of the Real Estate Department.

Qualifications and Experience

Possession of a degree in Law from an accredited law school (Conveyancing is a must).

Experience in conveyancing and notarial practice is an added advantage.

High levels of integrity and honesty.

Excellent verbal, written, and interpersonal skills.

Ability to operate in a fast moving, team-oriented, collaborative environment with tight deadlines.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements and are interested in joining our team, please send a detailed CV with traceable references, application letter and supporting documentation of qualifications to: msjobs@maweresibanda.co.zw

Deadline: 14 June 2023