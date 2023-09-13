Graduate Intern: Resource Development and Donor Engagement (Harare)

Job Description

Graduate intern will support the Resource Development and Donor Engagement (RDDE) Unit in proposal writing, donor and partner relations, local income generation and general Grant acquisition and Management reporting, whilst also investing time in developing own skills and knowledge.

Duties and Responsibilities

Support development of Go/No-Go decisions for grant and other funding opportunities.

Participate in proposal writing or review, including support to ensure all grants quality data or information is timely available for proposal development.

Support RDDE Officers in identifying and maintaining a tracker all funding opportunities and status of proposals.

Work with RDDE Officers, communications, and other relevant staff to develop profile management documents such as technical or project briefs and capacity statements for donor engagement;

Support in planning and executing fund raising events, as well as follow up actions with the donors after the events.

Work with RDDE Officers and Technical Advisors to organise and facilitate HQ, partner and donor visits Support in organising capacity-building activities i.e. on major donor regulations and procedures for National Office staff and partners.

Support in developing MOUs and sub-grantee agreements and filing all signed awards documents WV Zimbabwe centralised repository; Support in researching and identifying local partnering trends and risks.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in the Social Sciences, Development Studies, Statistics, Monitoring & Evaluation, Agricultural Economics, Business Studies, Environmental Science, Marketing, Communications Experience in proposal development and donor engagement is an advantage.

Previous experience working in an NGO environment.

Graduates with solid knowledge of Microsoft Office packages and the ability to handle diverse IT systems, including databases and cloud-based content management, collaboration, and file sharing tools for businesses will have an added advantage.

A genuine desire and ability to serve among the poor in rural and semi urban areas

Strong communication skills (listening, speaking and writing), demonstrated good character, honesty, high competency.

Other

How to Apply

Submit your application letter, CV, copies of academic certificates, copy of ID and birth certificate to: zimo_careers@wvi.org. All applications should be addressed to: The P&C Business Partner, World Vision Zimbabwe. Your email subject line must be Application for RDDE Intern Position. Advert closes on

NB: Shortlisting will be done as the applications are received. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and qualified women are encouraged to apply.