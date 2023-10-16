Graduate Trainee: Accounting (Harare)
Job Description
The Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) is a statutory body under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development is established in terms of the Agricultural Marketing Authority Act (Chapter 18:24). AMA has a mandate to regulate, supervise, develop, and administer the marketing of agricultural products.
Programme Overview
AMA is calling on all self-motivated and dynamic graduates to apply for the post of Graduate Trainee Accounting.
This programme is aimed to offer unemployed graduates an opportunity to acquire practical work experience through mentorship and exposure in the accounting field.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Over a period of 18 months, you will get exposure you would expect from experienced mentors, supportive colleges, and experts.
- You will find yourself supporting senior management on a range of exciting projects and you will be able to acquire professional, methodological, and technical skills.
- Following the successful completion of the programme and if a suitable vacancy is available, you may subsequently assume a position of responsibility at AMA.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s degree (2:1 and above) in Accounting.
- Not more than 3 years outside school following attainment of qualification. Excellent analytical skills, communication skills, presentation skills and paying attention to detail
- would be a strong advantage.
- High integrity.
- Leadership and interpersonal skills.
- Not older than 28 years as of December 2023.
Terms and Conditions
- Term: Initial 18 months contract with the possibility of becoming a permanent team member on successful completion of the graduate trainee programme.
- Full-time, 8 hours per day.
- Salary: To be disclosed to successful candidates.
Other
How to Apply
Please send your CV and a cover letter to: hr@ama.co.zw using “GT Accounting” as the subject of the email.
Deadline: 18 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA)
Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) was passed in the Parliament under an Act AMA is a “not for profit” organization, operating under the ambit of Ministry of Agriculture. AMA is mandated to serve the inaccessible and uneconomical rural farming communities of Fiji to improve their livelihoods through employment and income generation.