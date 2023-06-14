Pindula|
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe

Graduate Trainee Accounting (Harare)

Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe
Jun. 22, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and interested candidates to join a 2 Year Graduate Trainee Programme.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Graduate Learnership Programme.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 3 A-Levels.
  • B.Comm degree in Accounting or Finance.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send CVs and application letters to: hr@gyproc.co.zw

Deadline: 22 June 2023

Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe

Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe is a leader in the supply of lightweight wall finishing plasters and tile adhesives.

