Graduate Trainee Accounting (Harare)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and interested candidates to join a 2 Year Graduate Trainee Programme.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Graduate Learnership Programme.
Qualifications and Experience
- 3 A-Levels.
- B.Comm degree in Accounting or Finance.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send CVs and application letters to: hr@gyproc.co.zw
Deadline: 22 June 2023
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe is a leader in the supply of lightweight wall finishing plasters and tile adhesives.
