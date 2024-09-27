Graduate Trainee - Advisory Services (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
We are currently seeking a talented and motivated Advisory Services Specialist to join our dynamic team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide expert financial advice and investment strategies to clients.
- Analyze market trends and economic data to inform investment decisions.
- Develop and maintain strong client relationships.
- Prepare detailed financial reports and investment plans.
- Collaborate with other departments to ensure comprehensive client service.
- Stay updated on industry regulations and best practices.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce Honours (BCom Hons): Finance Banking And Investment Management (Required).
- Skills: Advisory Services, Client Relationship Building, Financial Advising, Investment Strategies.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
Related Jobs
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Graduate Trainee - Organization and Methods (Harare)
Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Graduate Trainee - Risk (Harare)
Deadline: