Graduate Trainee Agricultural Engineering (Harare)
Job Description
Position reports to: Head of Agric Technologies, Engineering and Biosystems The position is within an agricultural research institution and is responsible for carrying out technology and climate change-related agricultural research. The candidate is expected to integrate innovations that improve the efficiency of tobacco operations and ensure sustainable and resporisible production. Additionally, the Graduate intern will provide research-based information and advice to growers.
Duties and Responsibilities
Conduct Agricultural Engineering Research Trials aimed at improving agricultural processes, machinery, equipment, and systems. Specific areas of focus include:
- Barn Furnace Improvements Research.
- Sustainable Curing Fuels Evaluation.
- Irrigation Trials (as necessary).
- Conduct trials and experiments to evaluate new agricultural equipment in contract research trials (in collaboration with designers/developers of the said equipment).
- Proactively Design and Develop Structures and Machinery: Innovate mechanically-sound machinery, equipment, and gadgets to meet the needs of growers and other divisions within the institution.
- Climate-Proofing Innovations: Develop original innovations to climate-proof crops.
- Engage with Farmers and Tobacco Growers: Discuss their agricultural engineering- related needs and implement necessary interventions based on research findings.
- Provide Technical Support and Expertise: Assist farmers, agricultural producers, and other stakeholders and offer guidance on agricultural engineering practices.
- Collaborate with Researchers and Scientists: Work with team members to implement projects aimed at increasing agricultural efficiency and sustainability.
- Data Analysis and Reporting: Analyze research data and interpret results. Prepare reports (weekly, monthly, board, and annual) documenting findings.
- Generate Scientific Publications: Author scientific papers based on own research for publication in peer-reviewed journals. Present findings at various scientific conferences and workshops.
- Stay current with industry trends, advancements in technology, and best practices in agricultural engineering.
- Assist in the estimation of costs and submission of bids for engineering-related projects and the preparation of the relevant contract documents.
- Perform any other related duties and responsibilities as required.
Collaborate with Researchers and Scientists:
- Work with team members to implement projects aimed at increasing agricultural efficiency and sustainability. Data Analysis and Reporting: Analyze research data and interpret results. Prepare reports (weekly, monthly, board, and annual) documenting findings.
- Generate Scientific Publications: Author scientific papers based on own research for publication in peer-reviewed journals. Present findings at various scientific conferences and workshops.
- Stay current with industry trends, advancements in technology, and best practices in agricultural engineering.
- Assist in the estimation of costs and submission of bids for engineering-related projects and the preparation of the relevant contract documents.
- Perform any other related duties and responsibilities as required
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of a B. Sc. Agricultural Engineering or equivalent.
- Minimum 1 year relevant working experience preferably with industry experience in agriculture or engineering.
- Understanding and leveraging Gen Al.
- Software tools for sustainable agriculture practices Knowledge of Project Management and
- Ability to use Computer Aided Design.
- Knowledge of precision agriculture techniques, Self-motivated with proven interpersonal and relationship skills.
- Ability to work independently and within teams on abstract projects with minimal supervision.
- Must be able to work under pressure. Class 4 driver’s license.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their CV, cover letter, and references to: hr@kutsaga.co.zw by 09 May 2024 with “Graduate Trainee – Agricultural Engineering” in the subject line. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Kutsaga Research is committed to diversity and equal opportunity. We encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds and experiences.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Kutsaga Research
The Tobacco Research Board (TRB) rebranded to Kutsaga as anti-tobacco sentiment has grown in Zimbabwe and The World at large. According to the company, the rebranding was a strategic refocus on research into alternative uses of tobacco and profitable alternative crops to the plant.
The rebrand came at an opportune time following the legalization of medicinal and industrial hemp in Zimbabwe.
The Tobacco Research Board was established in 1950 under the Tobacco Research Act (Chapter18:21). Its mandate is to direct, control and carry out tobacco research in Zimbabwe. The TRB’s mission is “To develop and provide elite varieties and innovative agro-based technical services and products to maximize economic value from sustainable tobacco production.”
The TRB has exclusive rights to flue-cured research in Zimbabwe. All varieties of tobacco sold in Zimbabwe must be those recommended by the TRB. Furthermore, all agrochemicals used on tobacco must be countenanced by the TRB before use, in terms of Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act. The Board emphasizes science-and fact-based management of the crop by growers.
The TRB headquarters are at the world-renowned Kutsaga Research Station at the outskirts of Harare.