Graduate Trainee: Agricultural Engineering
Job Description
The Tobacco Research Board Kutsaga, is a renowned statutory agricultural research institution. We are currently looking for a highly motivated Graduate Trainee in the field of law to join our dynamic team. This position is for a fixed term of two (2) years.
As a Graduate Trainee, you will have the opportunity to acquire valuable experience in our Legal department. If you are enthusiastic about applying the knowledge you have acquired thus far, prepared to take on new challenges, collaborate with industry experts, and become a member of a supportive and vibrant community of graduates, then we are delighted to welcome you to the Tobacco Research Board.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist in performing legal research and drafting diverse legal documents including contracts, memoranda, and policies.
- Prepare legal opinions based on comprehensive research and interpretation of intricate and delicate legal matters.
- Offer counsel and direction on intricate and sensitive legal issues.
- Assist in guaranteeing legal conformity by managing regulatory filings and conducting compliance monitoring tasks.
- Attend meetings and accurately record minutes as necessary.
- Aid in the implementation of legal policies and procedures, and
- Fulfill any additional duties assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
Trainee Programme, you must:
- Have a Bachelor of Laws degree (LLB) in Law.
- Have completed your degree within the last 2 years.
- Have no more than 2 years of relevant work experience
- Must be a team player and able to fit in a dynamic environment
- Must be able to work under pressure and with minimum supervision
- Must be self-motivated, eager to leam, and results-driven
- Demonstrate drive, ambition, and a passion for challenging work in our operations
- Must be highly computer literate.
Other Requirements/Competences
- Highly organised, task-oriented, and analytical character with impeccable attention to detail.
- Possess excellent interpersonal communication skills.
- Demonstrate a high level of maturity and responsibility.
- Be a trustworthy individual; and
- Possess critical and analytical skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their CV, cover letter, and references to: hr@kutsaga.co.zw no later than 09 May 2024 with “Graduate Trainee Legal in the subject line. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
At Kutsaga, we are dedicated to fostering inclusivity and promoting equal opportunities for all individuals, irrespective of their background or experience.
We strongly encourage applicants possessing the qualifications and attributes outlined above to apply, without any regard to their race, tribe, place of birth, ethnic or social origin, language, class, religious beliefs, political affiliation, opinions, customs, cultures, sex, or gender. Our selection process is strictly merit-based, and we will select the most qualified candidate accordingly.
Kutsaga Research
The Tobacco Research Board (TRB) rebranded to Kutsaga as anti-tobacco sentiment has grown in Zimbabwe and The World at large. According to the company, the rebranding was a strategic refocus on research into alternative uses of tobacco and profitable alternative crops to the plant.
The rebrand came at an opportune time following the legalization of medicinal and industrial hemp in Zimbabwe.
The Tobacco Research Board was established in 1950 under the Tobacco Research Act (Chapter18:21). Its mandate is to direct, control and carry out tobacco research in Zimbabwe. The TRB’s mission is “To develop and provide elite varieties and innovative agro-based technical services and products to maximize economic value from sustainable tobacco production.”
The TRB has exclusive rights to flue-cured research in Zimbabwe. All varieties of tobacco sold in Zimbabwe must be those recommended by the TRB. Furthermore, all agrochemicals used on tobacco must be countenanced by the TRB before use, in terms of Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act. The Board emphasizes science-and fact-based management of the crop by growers.
The TRB headquarters are at the world-renowned Kutsaga Research Station at the outskirts of Harare.