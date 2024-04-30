Graduate Trainee: Agronomy (Chisumbanje)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for young, ambitious and highly motivated graduate to join Agronomy Department at Green Fuel Private Limited. The successful applicant will work under the supervision of an Agronomist whilst performing the duties as stated below and as outlined in the traineeship program.

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitoring herbicide application and weed inventory.

Measuring and recording cane growth.

Carrying out sugarcane diseases and pest surveys.

Conducting leaf and soil sampling.

Collecting of cane samples for quality analysis.

Carrying out cane yield estimations.

Assessing harvesting percentage cane losses.

Monitoring seed establishment, planting and germination assessments.

Conducting flowering assessments.

Monitoring different methods of fertiliser application.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a 2.1 degree in Agronomy / Crop Science or any other related degree from a recognised university.

Aged 30 years and below.

Good trouble shooting and problem-solving skills, with high knowledge of safe working standards and housekeeping.

Ability to work with minimum or no supervision.

Keen to learn and able to grasp concepts quickly.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons should submit written applications clearly marked the position being applied for together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of both academic and professional qualifications (in a single-continuous document) to:

Human Resources Manager Agric