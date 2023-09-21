Graduate Trainee: Business Banking (Masvingo & Manicaland)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting the Account Relationship Manager in building a portfolio of Large Corporates, Agribusiness and SME clients in the Manicaland and Masvingo Provinces.

Formulate, complete and execute account plans for identified clients in the assigned portfolio to increase share of wallet by generating solutions.

Cross selling banking services and products and grow revenues.

Undertaking customer needs, applying the right product mix, formulate marketing plan, organise and implement the marketing service, complete all required internal processes including system work such as (preparing term sheets, credit proposals and credit review, implementation of credit terms and conditions and servicing of clients' day to day needs).

Carry out proactive risk control of credit business, undertake risk prevention work, including credit risk, operational risk, compliance and anti-money laundering risk.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Business/ Agriculture fields.

IOBZ.

Strong value selling skills and negotiations.

Proven experience in the execution of sales and marketing programs.

Other

How to Apply

Suitable candidates are invited to submit their applications to: recruitment@nmbz.co.zw

Deadline: 20 September 2023