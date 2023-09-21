Graduate Trainee: Business Banking (Masvingo & Manicaland)
NMB Bank Limited
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting the Account Relationship Manager in building a portfolio of Large Corporates, Agribusiness and SME clients in the Manicaland and Masvingo Provinces.
- Formulate, complete and execute account plans for identified clients in the assigned portfolio to increase share of wallet by generating solutions.
- Cross selling banking services and products and grow revenues.
- Undertaking customer needs, applying the right product mix, formulate marketing plan, organise and implement the marketing service, complete all required internal processes including system work such as (preparing term sheets, credit proposals and credit review, implementation of credit terms and conditions and servicing of clients' day to day needs).
- Carry out proactive risk control of credit business, undertake risk prevention work, including credit risk, operational risk, compliance and anti-money laundering risk.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree in Business/ Agriculture fields.
- IOBZ.
- Strong value selling skills and negotiations.
- Proven experience in the execution of sales and marketing programs.
Other
How to Apply
Suitable candidates are invited to submit their applications to: recruitment@nmbz.co.zw
Deadline: 20 September 2023
NMB Bank Limited
Browse Jobs
The bank was registered as an Accepting House under the Banking Act [Chapter 24:20] in June 1993 and was converted into a commercial bank in December 1999. The bank commenced commercial banking business in July 2000.
Address: 9 Plymouth Road,Southerton, Harare
Group email: southertonBranch@nmbz.co.zw
Website: https://nmbz.co.zw/
